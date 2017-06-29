Kabul Press - Privacy

Words fall short for expressing my pain and my sorrow. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones during the demonstration in Kabul on July 23rd 2016. The horrified mass killing of Hazara people shocked my soul. I was sickened by some Afghan local media round tables and news coverage. I felt so angry to see the ridiculous and inhuman responses of some sick people about the horrified killing. I was in so much rage to see how these stunning, horrific, and (...)