In December 2014, I wrote a story in Kabul Press on selling and buying Pashtun suicide bombers across Af-Pak border. According my sources, the cheapest suicide bombers are between ten and fifteen years old. Each of them cost about 300 USD. The most expensive suicide bombers who are stronger are from 1000 to 2000 USD. Over 90% of suicide bombers are from the poor Pashtun families who work as farmers of the poppy fields. Suicide bombers get train inside madrasas and training camps which are (...)
Home > Kabul Press | کابل پرس > Kabul Press - Privacy
Kabul Press - Privacy
Thursday 29 June 2017, by
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Poet, and Kabul Press Editor-in Chief and Publisher
Website: www.kamranmirhazar.com
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/KamranPoetry
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kamranmirhazar
View online : Kamran’s stories in Farsi (Dari)
Home > Kabul Press | کابل پرس > Kabul Press - Privacy