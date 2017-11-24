Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Home > English > Freedom of Speech > Attack on Hazara Writers, Journalists, Artists and Activists

Attack on Hazara Writers, Journalists, Artists and Activists


Friday 24 November 2017, by Kamran Mir Hazar

In recent years, dozens of Hazara writers, journalists, artists and activists were #killed, injured, detained, jailed and #abducted by the government, warlords and terrorist groups.
The Hazara are a Turkic people, and descendants of the Kushans. Mongol influences are present in 10% of the Hazara. Hazara people live primarily in several Central Asian countries such as Hazaristan (Afghanistan), Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and India. Millions of Hazara people throughout history have been forced to leave their original homeland— today called Hazaristan (Afghanistan). Hundreds of thousands of Hazara have settled as refugees and political asylees in Europe, the Americas, and Australia.



Kamran Mir Hazar

Poet, and Kabul Press Editor-in Chief and Publisher
Website: www.kamranmirhazar.com
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/KamranPoetry
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kamranmirhazar

View online : Kamran’s stories in Farsi (Dari)



266 visitors now

Home > English > Freedom of Speech > Attack on Hazara Writers, Journalists, Artists and Activists

Ad in Kabul Press

loading...

Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

2004 - 2017 Kabul Press کابل پرس
Site Map | RSS 2.0 | | Contect | About | Terms | Privacy | Advertise | Contribute

SPIP