An Unpublished Article about Islam and Buddhism Costs Zaman Ahmadi 20 Years Jail
Kabul Press. His name is Zaman Ahmadi. He is married and has two children. Zaman is Hazara, and as a Hazara, he has a historical and cultural link to the Buddhas of Bamyan, Hazaristan, that were bombed and destroyed by Pashtun Taliban in March 2001.
Seven years ago, Zaman Ahmadi wrote an article about Islam and Buddhism. The article was not published, but somehow the prosecutors got to know about it. They persecute Zaman Ahmadi, and the court sentenced him twice, 20 years for apostacy/ blasphemy and 20 more years for insulting Islam. Finally, the court decided to punish him to the highest sentence of those two charges, which is 20 years in jail in this case.
It is now seven years that Zaman Ahmadi is in prison, and according to the court he should be in prison for 13 more years.
Official Court Papers