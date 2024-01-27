Trabzon Rally Denounces Hazara Genocide and Taliban Abductions: Global Appeal for Action
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press?: on January 21, 2024, the Hazara Culture and Solidarity Association, in collaboration with the Begum Committee to Protect Women’s Rights, orchestrated a protest in Trabzon, Türkiye. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the ongoing Hazara genocide and the targeted abduction of girls, particularly from non-Pashtun communities.
Protesters unequivocally condemned these heinous criminal acts and issued a fervent call to the international community to take a stand against the inhumane behavior and criminal activities perpetrated by the notorious terrorist group, the Taliban.