Today, Hazara anti-terrorist commander know as commander Shamshir detained by the Pashtunist government of so-called country Afghanistan. The government led by so-called president Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai supports terrorist groups including Taliban, Daesh and Kochi based on their common ethnic affiliation. In last 10 years, the Pashtunist government released thousands of terrorists. Many of them are organized as official security forces acting as fifth column for Taliban. Terrorist groups such (...)
Pashtunist Government Detained Hazara Anti-Terrorist Commander Alipor
Sunday 25 November 2018
Today, Hazara anti-terrorist commander know as commander Shamshir detained by the Pashtunist government of so-called country Afghanistan. The government led by so-called president Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai supports terrorist groups including Taliban, Daesh and Kochi based on their common ethnic affiliation. In last 10 years, the Pashtunist government released thousands of terrorists. Many of them are organized as official security forces acting as fifth column for Taliban. Terrorist groups such as Taliban act as military arm of Pashtunism.
#Pashtunist government of so-called president @ashrafghani detained the #Hazara anti-#terrorist commander #Alipor in order to support #Taliban for #massacring more Hazara and invading their land in #Ghazni, #Maidan, #Urozgan, and other parts of #Hazaristan#StopHazaraMassacre pic.twitter.com/i8Px0VkEeE
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) November 25, 2018
Neither U.S. Forces nor @ResoluteSupport had anything to do with the arrest Alipur. NDS will also confirm this information. https://t.co/CHx3YLtv8J
— USFOR-A Spokesman, Col Dave Butler (@USFOR_A) November 25, 2018
