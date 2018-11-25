Pashtunist Government Detained Hazara Anti-Terrorist Commander Alipor

Home > English > Afghanistan News > Pashtunist Government Detained Hazara Anti-Terrorist Commander (...)

Today, Hazara anti-terrorist commander know as commander Shamshir detained by the Pashtunist government of so-called country Afghanistan. The government led by so-called president Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai supports terrorist groups including Taliban, Daesh and Kochi based on their common ethnic affiliation. In last 10 years, the Pashtunist government released thousands of terrorists. Many of them are organized as official security forces acting as fifth column for Taliban. Terrorist groups such as Taliban act as military arm of Pashtunism.