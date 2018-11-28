Up in Hazaristan mountains, in Daykundi, winter, snow, facing discrimination by Afghan/Pashtun government and the danger of Afghan/Pashtun terrorist groups such as Taliban, Daesh and Kochi, but still the Hazara student love education.
Home > English > Afghanistan News > Releasing Pashtun Terrorists, Targeting and Detaining Anti- terrorists and (...)
Releasing Pashtun Terrorists, Targeting and Detaining Anti- terrorists and Peaceful Protesters
Wednesday 28 November 2018
Kabul Press: In recent years, the Afghan/Pashtun government has released thousandths of terrorists based on their common ethnic affiliation, and now is targeting and detaining anti-terrorists and peaceful protesters in order to support Pashtunist military groups such as Taliban.
In recent years, the government detained over 45 peaceful Hazara protesters who gathered to protest against detention of well-known Hazara anti-terrorist commander Alipur.
years ago, when I was detained by #securityforces because of my #critical articles, one of the first questions was: a #Hazara& criticizing the gov? Now, the #Pashtunist gov detained dozens of #peacefulHazara #protesters who raised their voice 4 #justice and #equality. #Hazaristan pic.twitter.com/S9SL5gN0z2
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) November 28, 2018
IP Plans: Best Cloud Web Hosting
Professional web services including fully managed VPS and dedicated servers for businesses and individuals.
Domain Registration - Search and register your domains with IP Plans
Fresh Cloud Shared Hosting with IP Plans
Fully Managed Cloud and SSD VPS with IP Plans
Fully managed Dedicated Servers with IP Plans
Home > English > Afghanistan News > Releasing Pashtun Terrorists, Targeting and Detaining Anti- terrorists and (...)