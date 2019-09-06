Kabul Press

Trump’s Next Step Should Be Kicking Taliban’s Supporters out of Power

Kabul Press - News
Sunday 8 September 2019

Kabul Press: President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has canceled off peace negotiation and meeting with Taliban and Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai one of main Taliban supporters. Trump has pointed out the recent attack of the Taliban in Kabul that resulted to the killing of one American soldier and 11 civilians. A document released by a local newspaper tells that one of the Taliban’s attackers was Mohammad Rahman Ahmadzai who was detained in Bagram and released by Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai. In recent years thousands of terrorists released by Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai based on their common ethnic affiliation.
If President Donald Trump wants to win the war in Afghanistan, he should kick out Taliban’s supporters out of power, and support a federal system that power is not only in the hand of Taliban’s ethnic group.

Kabul Press - News

