Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Opinion > I Have Passed Through Viruses Even More Dangerous Than Corona

I Have Passed Through Viruses Even More Dangerous Than Corona

Shamsuddin Mohammadi
Saturday 7 March 2020

Reading time: (Number of words: )

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

I have passed through viruses even more dangerous than Corona

I was waiting at the bus stop to go Lorient market to buy some foodstuff. I had a slight runny nose and cough; feeling discomfort!

Slowly a woman came to me, without shaking hands, from the distance I could hear her voice, said:
Sir, go to the hospital; do a check-up!

I said; don’t worry! Its nothing! I’m just allergic to the cold, this is usually the case in the winter.

She said: You are not afraid of Corona? Because it’s very dangerous. And it is very difficult to survive this virus!

I made a cold laugh and pulled out a napkin from my pocket and put it on my nose.

I said; no madam, I have passed much more deadly viruses for so many long!

She said, ’But, what? Are those contagious? She was worried and just glaring at me!

I said, ’Yes, but not contiguous. The viruses that killed me for my appearance, because of my religious beliefs, because of my language dialect. I’ve gone through these!

She shrugged her shoulders and said, "Aren’t you from China?"

I said; no, ma’am!

She furrowed! At the moment I knew her mind was full of questions. She again turned to me and said; "but where are you from?

I said; Afghanistan

She said; " are you Hazara?"

I said; yes

She said; what are you doing here?

I said; to survive those viruses, I am here!

Her eyes were tears and said, "Unfortunately, I know about Afghanistan." My father worked in Afghanistan and told us a lot about the life of Hazaras!
She said; still, you people are suffering those viruses?!

I said; unfortunately!

The scheduled bus arrived then I had to go ...... from a longer distance, I said goodbye ma’am! Just waving! ...

There are really dangerous viruses in the 21st century! Sometimes it appears under the name of al-Qaeda, sometimes under the name of the Taliban and sometimes under the name of ISIS and the Mujahideen and so on......! She was muttering!

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Shamsuddin Mohammadi

View online :
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Outlook and Consequences of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement

Tuesday 3 March 2020 , Shamsuddin Mohammadi

A letter to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Tuesday 3 March 2020 , Mohammad Amin Wahidi

Cancellation of Peace Talks With Taliban Is Good News for Our People

Sunday 8 September 2019 , Shamsuddin Mohammadi

loading...

Lastests

Afghan Terrorists After US-Terrorist Peace Deal

Saturday 7 March 2020 , Khaliq Alizada

US-Terrorist Deal: At Least 27 Hazara Killed by Pashtun Taliban

Friday 6 March 2020 , Kabul Press - News

Afghanistan: ICC Appeals Chamber authorises the opening of an investigation

Thursday 5 March 2020 , Kabul Press - News

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans