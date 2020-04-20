Kabul Press

Zalmay Khalilzad, Both U.S representative and Terrorist Friend

Sunday 21 March 2021

Kabul Press: a photograph circulated in social and local media shows the U.S representative Zalmay Khalilzad is sitting next to a terrorist leader chatting and laughing. Many people reacted and considered both with the same mindset.
One of Kabul Press’s readers writes that “Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah brother do not have any disagreement, one representing the Taliban Emirate of Pashtunistan, and the other one represents the U.S government. They only are discussing how to maintain their ethnic rule over other ethnic groups, and invade their lands".

Kabul Press Editor also reacted and wrote on his page that “Sitting next to a terrorist, U.S representative Zalmay Khalilzad is chatting and laughing. If because of his common ethnic interest with the Taliban, he does not respect tens of thousands of Hazara, Uzbek, Tajik, Turkmen, and…civilians massacred by the Taliban, maybe Kamala Harris make him respect American victims of the 9/11 attacks and thousands of NATO soldiers killed in so-called Afghanistan”.

