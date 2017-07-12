Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi

Wednesday 12 July 2017, by Muzafar Ali

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi, I found this beautiful home.
It reminded me my childhood cartoon charecter, Smurfs, living in mushrooms. Don’t know if this house still exists or not.



Muzafar Ali



