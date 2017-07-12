Oh, innocent Resígaro! Who am I? I am perhaps the shadow of Caral who’s come to embrace you. Or maybe the cold soul of Arana who’s come to ask for your forgiveness from the Putumayo. I know my hands are made of dust and my belly’s dry as the bones of my ancestors. I know there was a chronicler who told us lies about us. I know creoles, priests, viceroys and presidents urinated over what we were. I know a so-called Republic consumed us to the point of oblivion. But here I am now pierced by all (...)
Home > English > Photo > Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi
Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi
Wednesday 12 July 2017, by
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi, I found this beautiful home.
It reminded me my childhood cartoon charecter, Smurfs, living in mushrooms. Don’t know if this house still exists or not.
Home > English > Photo > Under beautiful rocks of Nili, Daikundi