Hazara Victims of the Taliban Terrorist-Pashtunist Attack

Hazara Victims of the Taliban Terrorist-Pashtunist Attack

Friday 30 September 2022

It is a picture of the Hazara victims of today’s attack by the Pashtun Taliban.
Pashtun Taliban terrorists and their one ethnic and one gender government are not only willing to protect the Hazara but systematically commit systematic crimes, including genocide and forced displacement against the Hazara indigenous people. In the last several months, many Hazara natives have been forced out of their homes in Daikondy, Oruzgan, Ghazni, Baghlan, Balkhab, and other areas of Hazaristan. The terrorist group Taliban settled Pashtuns from Pakistan in the victims’ homes.

