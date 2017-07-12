Home > English > World Poetry in Kabul Press > Poems Postcard and The Persians

Postcard

Night view of downtown

Montevideo, I don’t recognize the violet

air of the streets, yet a hard

amethyst of memory, a resistant

prey of days.

I won’t die in Montevideo,

yet hands show me the way

to the motionless top that spun with the world

(night view of my childhood).

Yet photos declared and faith

yellowed in drawers, unrecognizable

night view atop my bed, inverse

world, in another language, a top

of lies: eyes still prey to the hard

memory of other days.

The Persians

According to Herodotus, Xerxes’ armada

had already left Sardis on its way to Salamis

when the sun began to abandon its place in the sky

and disappear. The day, serene, no shadow of a cloud,

went shifting into night. The sun

took on the color of sapphire and, as they eyed each other,

the soldiers saw themselves as pale as the dead.

Everything seemed to be bathed in a dark steam.

Wonder and fear took over the hearts

of those young men. Xerxes saw the miracle,

followed it attentively, and asked his wise men

what it meant. The sky, they responded,

announced to the Greeks the destruction of their cities

since the sun, they said, is the Greeks’ prophetic star,

and the moon, the Persians’. Xerxes, dumbfounded,

was delighted by the response, comforted his men

with confident words and -Herodotus will never

stop talking- ordered them to return to the route.

As they died they understood: we’re dying

from an eclipse, eternal like sapphire,

and we’ll follow the return of moons

while a Greek choralist recites our names.

This alone we lived for.

Xerxes died in his palace, murdered by a traitor.

Translators: Katherine Kedeen and Víctor Rodríguez Núñez

