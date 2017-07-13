Oh, innocent Resígaro! Who am I? I am perhaps the shadow of Caral who’s come to embrace you. Or maybe the cold soul of Arana who’s come to ask for your forgiveness from the Putumayo. I know my hands are made of dust and my belly’s dry as the bones of my ancestors. I know there was a chronicler who told us lies about us. I know creoles, priests, viceroys and presidents urinated over what we were. I know a so-called Republic consumed us to the point of oblivion. But here I am now pierced by all (...)
Afghanistan’s Sky
The snow falling on Afghanistan’s land
covers over dirty bloods.
The land explodes to cracking wounds.
The sky has not wept for quite a long time
even Allah has none of a single sigh.
Then, let us go to fly a kit
taking off this sad land
up to heaven.
In Taipei
we even have not a little bit of sky
and can only fly within our mind.
2011.03.26
Photo taken by poet Kamran Mir Hazar
Lee Kuei-shien（b. 1937）was the chairman of National Culture and Arts Foundation, currently is the Vice President for Asia in Movimiento Poetas del Mumdo（PPdM）. He has published more than 20 books of poetry, his poems have been translated and published in Japan, Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Romania, India, Greece, USA, Spain, Brazil, Mongolia, Russia, Latvia, Cuba, Chile, Nicaragua, Bangladesh, Macedonia, Turkey Poland, Serbia, Portugal, Malaysia and Italy, awarded with a number of honors, including most recently Kathak Literary Award of Bangladesh（2016）, Literary Prize "Naim Frashëri" of Macedonia（2016）, "Trilce de Oro" of Peru（2017）.
