Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Home > English > Cartoon > War criminal Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

War criminal Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

A cartoon by Khaliq Alizada

Sunday 21 January 2018

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]





Home > English > Cartoon > War criminal Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Ad in Kabul Press

loading...

English

In the same section

Latest on Kabul Press

Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

2004 - 2018 Kabul Press کابل پرس
Site Map | RSS 2.0 | | Contect | About | Terms | Privacy | Advertise | Contribute

SPIP