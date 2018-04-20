A good news indeed when we hear that finally the Pashtun, as one of the major ethnic groups in Afghanistan are tending towards civil movements instead of cheering up for insurgency in the south of Afghanistan. Lately they have rallied for peace in Hilmand, a province which has been the main base of the Taliban and their richest center of Narco-economics in the last twenty years; this province is a long suffered one, for bloodshed and insecurity.
It’s good and surprising news but this (...)
Home > English > World Poetry in Kabul Press > Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s Day
Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s Day
Friday 20 April 2018, by
Shall I
compare thee
to a Summer’s Day
[For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela,
26 September 1936 – 2 April 2018]
did she fall
was she fallen
if she did,
when did she fall
did she fail,
was she tarnished
think of Job
and his temptations
think of the trials that arose
all that he was put through,
pushed through
and he did not submit
he did not succumb
I’ve heard of police officers
interrogating suspects
heard someone tell
of having his head
shoved into a toilet bowl
with feces – police officers
demanding that he confess
that he committed the crime
I know that it is possible
to be pushed
until we break, until we snap
until we are no longer
who we were
did this happen to her
oh, to be pushed past
the breaking point
and what are you then
what are you when this happens
I see books for sale by many
along sidewalks, here in Harare,
downtown – their covers faded
is it that they have been
bleached until bland,
sitting out in the sun
oh, for those in our societies
who have been so stressed,
so deprived, so depressed
that their humanity has been
twisted, damaged,
so much so- to such an extent
that what is left is subhuman,
is scary
what is left are monsters,
creatures who would do you harm
to get one dollar from you
to get ten Rand or whatever
they consider to be valuable
see those for whom
life is worth so little
that they fling themselves down
anywhere upon the ground
and sleep there
sound asleep for hours
wherever they dropped
themselves – not unlike litter
oh, how such souls have fallen
oh, for dignity, for who
and for what sustains it
oh, for that support that
love inspires
we see the crimes
that some commit
for which they are charged
for which they must pay
and often,
we forget to connect
or fail to connect the crimes
committed again such persons
crimes to which
they were subjected
that resulted in the crimes
that they commit, the situations
that they descended into
or were plunged into
in many instances these crimes
are crimes of states
of the state against the individual
Nelson and Winnie, pulled apart,
apartheid separating them
how were they, their children,
supposed to survive that
and in what shape
or bent out of shape
they gave their lives up
for the new state
so that a new
state in South Africa
could come into being
© Obediah Michael Smith, 2018
10:21 AM Sunday 8.4.18
Home > English > World Poetry in Kabul Press > Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s Day