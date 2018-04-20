Home > English > World Poetry in Kabul Press > Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s Day

Shall I

compare thee

to a Summer’s Day

[For Winnie Madikizela-Mandela,

26 September 1936 – 2 April 2018]

did she fall

was she fallen

if she did,

when did she fall

did she fail,

was she tarnished

think of Job

and his temptations

think of the trials that arose

all that he was put through,

pushed through

and he did not submit

he did not succumb

I’ve heard of police officers

interrogating suspects

heard someone tell

of having his head

shoved into a toilet bowl

with feces – police officers

demanding that he confess

that he committed the crime

I know that it is possible

to be pushed

until we break, until we snap

until we are no longer

who we were

did this happen to her

oh, to be pushed past

the breaking point

and what are you then

what are you when this happens

I see books for sale by many

along sidewalks, here in Harare,

downtown – their covers faded

is it that they have been

bleached until bland,

sitting out in the sun

oh, for those in our societies

who have been so stressed,

so deprived, so depressed

that their humanity has been

twisted, damaged,

so much so- to such an extent

that what is left is subhuman,

is scary

what is left are monsters,

creatures who would do you harm

to get one dollar from you

to get ten Rand or whatever

they consider to be valuable

see those for whom

life is worth so little

that they fling themselves down

anywhere upon the ground

and sleep there

sound asleep for hours

wherever they dropped

themselves – not unlike litter

oh, how such souls have fallen

oh, for dignity, for who

and for what sustains it

oh, for that support that

love inspires

we see the crimes

that some commit

for which they are charged

for which they must pay

and often,

we forget to connect

or fail to connect the crimes

committed again such persons

crimes to which

they were subjected

that resulted in the crimes

that they commit, the situations

that they descended into

or were plunged into

in many instances these crimes

are crimes of states

of the state against the individual

Nelson and Winnie, pulled apart,

apartheid separating them

how were they, their children,

supposed to survive that

and in what shape

or bent out of shape

they gave their lives up

for the new state

so that a new

state in South Africa

could come into being

© Obediah Michael Smith, 2018

10:21 AM Sunday 8.4.18