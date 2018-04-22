Heartbreaking Video, Hazara children Killed by Pashtun Terrorists

Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people
Do not watch this video if you are under 18!

Date of attack: Sunday, April 22, 2018
Place: West of Kabul, Dashi Barchi
Number of victims: At least 60 killed and over 122 injured
All victims are Hazara





Kabul Press is the most read news and discussion website from Afghanistan. Our sources provide breaking news stories and images focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and good government issues. We aspire to honest, factual coverage that promotes criticism and informed discourse from our readers, without censorship.

