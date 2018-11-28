Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Video > Criticizing Khalilzad, Ahmadzai and Taliban Campaign, Dana Rohrabacher Asks (...)

Criticizing Khalilzad, Ahmadzai and Taliban Campaign, Dana Rohrabacher Asks Abdullah to Stay Strong

Wednesday 26 February 2020

Reading time: (Number of words: )

Not mentioning the names, but indirectly pointing to and criticizing the Taliban’s supporters Zalmay Khalilzad, Ghani Ahmadzai, and Taliban, Dana Rohrabacher asks Abdullah Abdullah to stay strong.

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Shamshir, The Commander of Justice, A Documentary Film

Wednesday 28 November 2018 ,

Video: Pashtun Security Forces Fire On Hazara Peaceful Protesters in Kabul

Monday 26 November 2018 ,

Heartbreaking Video, Hazara children Killed by Pashtun Terrorists

Sunday 22 April 2018 ,

loading...

Lastests

Hazaristan Winter and Skiing in Bamyan, Hazaristan

Thursday 27 February 2020 , Kabul Press - News

So-Called Election: Ghani Ahmadzai Is Riding Fraud

Wednesday 26 February 2020 , Khaliq Alizada

Thousands Shared a Picture Containing the Flag of Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun

Wednesday 26 February 2020 , Kabul Press - News

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans