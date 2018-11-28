Criticizing Khalilzad, Ahmadzai and Taliban Campaign, Dana Rohrabacher Asks Abdullah to Stay Strong
Reading time: (Number of words: )
Not mentioning the names, but indirectly pointing to and criticizing the Taliban’s supporters Zalmay Khalilzad, Ghani Ahmadzai, and Taliban, Dana Rohrabacher asks Abdullah Abdullah to stay strong.
See More:
- Pashtun Politician Was Accusing Hazara Enlightenment Movement While Cooperating Closely With Iran
- Khalilzad, Ahmadzai, Karzai and Imran Khan Misuse Power to Empower Pashtunism
- Two Friends: Zalmay Khalilzad and the Robber of Balkh Akhtar Lochak
- Zalmay Khalilzad, 24 Years Lobbying for Terrorists to Keep Pashtuns in Power
- US-Taliban Deal: The Rule of Pashtuns on Non-Pashtuns Is Enough