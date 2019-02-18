Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019, by Ghafur Sedaghat

There are several ethnic groups including the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen, Pashtun/Afghan/Patan, Baloch and Nuristani live in so-called country Afghanistan. Many of them particularly the Hazara have suffered geocide, and systematic discrimination in the hands of so-called majority Pashtuns. One-ethnic State government together with terrorist groups such as Taliban and Kochi Taliban are following the old policy of Pashtun tribes that Tajiks to Tajikistan, Uzbeks to Uzbekistan, and Hazaras to graveyard.








Photo credit: Ghafur Sedaghat

