Kabul Press: The official exam results for admission to military university of so-call country Afghanistan reveal systematic racial discrimination against the Hazara. While the Hazara students with top exam results cannot gain admission, the Pashtuns gain admission with the worst exam results. For instance, in Oruzgan, a Pashtun student with exam result 132 gains admission, but in the same province a Hazara with exam result 312 cannot.
Oruzgan is a Hazara native land which is invaded by (...)
Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination
There are several ethnic groups including the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen, Pashtun/Afghan/Patan, Baloch and Nuristani live in so-called country Afghanistan. Many of them particularly the Hazara have suffered geocide, and systematic discrimination in the hands of so-called majority Pashtuns. One-ethnic State government together with terrorist groups such as Taliban and Kochi Taliban are following the old policy of Pashtun tribes that Tajiks to Tajikistan, Uzbeks to Uzbekistan, and Hazaras to graveyard.
