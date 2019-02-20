Kabul Press: The official exam results for admission to military university of so-call country Afghanistan reveal systematic racial discrimination against the Hazara. While the Hazara students with top exam results cannot gain admission, the Pashtuns gain admission with the worst exam results. For instance, in Oruzgan, a Pashtun student with exam result 132 gains admission, but in the same province a Hazara with exam result 312 cannot.
Racial Discrimination: Pashtun with Worst Exam Results Gain Admission, Not The Hazara With Top Results
Wednesday 20 February 2019
Kabul Press: The official exam results for admission to military university of so-call country Afghanistan reveal systematic racial discrimination against the Hazara. While the Hazara students with top exam results cannot gain admission, the Pashtuns gain admission with the worst exam results. For instance, in Oruzgan, a Pashtun student with exam result 132 gains admission, but in the same province a Hazara with exam result 312 cannot.
Oruzgan is a Hazara native land which is invaded by Pashtun tribes after Hazara genocide at the end of 19th century.
an example of #racialdiscrimination. #Pashtun with #worstexamresults gain admission, not the #Hazara with #topresults.#silence of Pashtun #intellectuals is another #tragedy. No reaction; it seems they are satisfied; and believe it is their right to #violate the rights of Hazara. pic.twitter.com/ePYpU3QtVT
— Kamran Mir Hazar (@kamranmirhazar) February 19, 2019
Esmat and Eisa R both from #Urozgan province&took exam to join the National Defense University in Afghanistan. Esmat, a #Hazara ethnic scored 312 and is declared failed, Eisa, an ethnic Pashtun passed with only 145 score. This is @ashrafghani 's justice. Such an army will fail! pic.twitter.com/PLzdkacZWE
— Reza Sarwar (@Rsarwar12) February 17, 2019
Esmat, scoring 312, fails because he is a #Hazara and Essa, with 145, succeeds as he is an ethnic Pashtun. This is systematic discrimination. Esmat came from Oruzgan with 8000 Afs (100$) & prepared for the exam in Kabul. The quota system doesn't allow Esmat to enter university. pic.twitter.com/yt7jsHbe9y
— Abdullah Fahimi (@Abdullahfahimi) February 19, 2019
