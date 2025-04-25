Hazara Genocide Denial: The Four-Year Lag
A Co-Author’s Belated Public Statement on a Pro-Taliban Submission Fails to Undo Harm and Evades Crucial Questions, While Scrutiny Intensifies on Another Author’s Credibility
The Lingering Shadow of Denial, Now Cast Publicly Amidst New Concerns
Our initial exposé of the deeply flawed and insidious submission to the Australian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade References Committee – authored by Sayed Amin, Zoe Safi, Naseer Shafaq, Tamkin Hakim, Raz Mohammad, and Atal Zahid Safi – laid bare its dangerous attempt to deny the ongoing genocide of the Hazara stateless nation and sanitize the brutal reign of the Taliban. This pro-Pashtun ethno-nationalist document, masquerading as objective analysis, actively undermined the recognition of mass killings, ethnic cleansing, and gender/ethnic apartheid, directly violating the principles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Now, nearly four years after this damaging submission and our critical analysis, a new development has unfolded publicly. Tamkin Hakim, one of the listed authors, has now posted the video statement, which was initially circulated privately, on her social media accounts. In this belated communication, Hakim claims "no involvement with any content related to ethnic division or historical narratives about Tajik, Hazara or Pashtun communities," states she requested her name be removed from submissions she "didn’t endorse," and specifically mentions the 2021 submission regarding Australia’s involvement in Afghanistan.
This public, yet still significantly delayed, attempt to distance herself from the submission has been met with immediate and critical questions from the Hazara community, echoing the concerns we previously raised. The central questions revolve around:
- The Four-Year Silence: Why did it take four years for this clarification to emerge publicly, particularly given the gravity of the allegations and the potential harm caused by the submission, especially to Hazara asylum seekers following the Taliban’s resurgence in 2021?
- Lack of Legal Action: If Hakim’s name was indeed misused on a document containing such contentious and potentially harmful content, why did she not pursue legal action against the other authors or the Senate committee in the intervening years?
- The Term "Afghan Hazara": The use of the term "Afghan Hazara" in her statement has also drawn criticism, as it aligns with dominant narratives that seek to erase the distinct identity of the Hazara people and their historical connection to Hazaristan, a key point of contention we highlighted in our initial analysis.
The disgraceful submission Tamkin Hakim co-authored with Zahid Safi has been criticized by the Hazara community for promoting extreme racism, hatred, and denying Hazara persecution and genocide a deliberate crimes committed against humanity.
Despite four years to disavow the… pic.twitter.com/uw4Fh3EY2j
— Daichopan Azmo 🟦⬜🟨 (@daichopanazmo) April 25, 2025
Adding to the concerns surrounding this submission, a recent investigative report by The Age Australia, titled "Fake reviews, a bewildered family: Following the threads of a candidate’s business empire," has brought to light significant questions regarding the business dealings and credentials of Atal Zahid Safi, another co-author of the Senate submission. The report raises concerns about the legitimacy of Safi’s business activities, highlighting allegations of false information and discrepancies related to his claimed master’s degrees, further impacting the credibility of the submission and its authors.
The core arguments of the original submission, thoroughly refuted by historical evidence, legal findings from the American Bar Association (ABA), the ongoing investigation by the Catalan Parliament, and the stark parallels drawn with the Jewish Holocaust, remain demonstrably false. Hakim’s belated public disclaimer, while a shift from private circulation, and the emerging questions surrounding Safi’s background, both fail to adequately address their initial association with a document that served to amplify pro-Taliban narratives and undermine the plight of the Hazara people.
The Submission’s Dangerous Omissions: A Public Disclaimer Cannot Erase Initial Complicity or Address Key Concerns, Especially Amidst New Doubts About Another Author
The original submission engaged in a series of dangerous omissions that actively sought to erase the documented persecution of the Hazara people. Tamkin Hakim’s public video, delivered years after the fact, cannot retroactively undo her initial association with these harmful distortions and now faces direct scrutiny from the very community her statement aims to address. Furthermore, the questions surrounding Atal Zahid Safi’s business and academic claims, as reported by The Age, cast a further shadow over the integrity of the submission and the motivations of its authors. The core falsehoods remain stark, and Hakim’s statement fails to provide satisfactory answers to critical questions, while the scrutiny on Safi adds another layer of doubt:
- Denial of the Ongoing Hazara Genocide: The submission’s attempt to deflect blame from the Taliban and minimize the systematic extermination of the Hazara stands in stark contrast to the ABA’s formal declaration of genocide and the Catalan Parliament’s ongoing investigation. Hakim’s belated distancing does not explain her initial co-authorship or address the four-year delay in her public statement. The emerging questions about Safi’s credibility further erode the trustworthiness of the submission.
- The Myth of "Afghan" Identity: The submission’s promotion of a forced "Afghan" identity to erase distinct Hazara history and culture contradicts international conventions against racial discrimination. Hakim’s continued use of the term "Afghan Hazara" in her clarification only serves to further fuel concerns about her understanding of and stance on Hazara identity. The questions surrounding Safi’s integrity add to the reasons to doubt the submission’s narrative.
- Downplaying British Colonialism’s Role: The submission’s failure to acknowledge the historical role of British imperialism in arming and financing Pashtun tribes to carry out genocide remains a critical omission. Hakim’s delayed clarification does not address this historical whitewashing or explain her initial agreement to be listed as an author. The scrutiny on Safi’s background further undermines the submission’s historical analysis.
- The Submission’s Pro-Pashtun Nationalist Agenda: The submission’s thinly veiled attempt to legitimize war criminals and their atrocities under the guise of anti-Taliban sentiment remains a dangerous manipulation. Hakim’s public disavowal does not clarify her initial alignment with such a document. The questions surrounding Safi’s credibility raise further doubts about the submission’s underlying agenda.
- Ignoring the Case for Hazara Justice: The submission’s failure to unequivocally recognize the stateless nationhood of the Hazara and their right to international protection stands in direct opposition to the principles of the Refugee Convention. Hakim’s belated statement does not rectify this fundamental flaw or explain her initial support for a document that ignored these crucial rights. The emerging concerns about Safi’s integrity further weaken the submission’s moral and ethical standing.
The Belated Public Disclaimer and Emerging Doubts: Raising More Questions Than Providing Answers
Tamkin Hakim’s public video statement, while a shift from private circulation, remains deeply problematic in the eyes of the Hazara community. The four-year delay in addressing her involvement in such a contentious document has understandably fueled suspicion and anger. The lack of any apparent legal action against those who allegedly misused her name further undermines the credibility of her claims. Moreover, her continued use of the term "Afghan Hazara" has been interpreted by many as a tacit endorsement of the dominant narrative that seeks to undermine Hazara distinctiveness.
Compounding these concerns are the serious questions now surrounding Atal Zahid Safi’s business dealings and academic credentials, as reported by The Age. These allegations further erode the trustworthiness of the submission and raise legitimate doubts about the integrity of at least one of its key authors.
The Hazara community, facing an ongoing genocide and acutely aware of the power of such denialist narratives, deserves a full and transparent accounting from all involved, not belated and carefully worded public statements or the shadow of potential misrepresentation hanging over another author. The impact of the submission on asylum seekers and the broader fight for recognition demands genuine accountability, not carefully managed attempts at public relations years after the potential damage has been done, especially when the credibility of the authors themselves is now under scrutiny.
The Enduring Evidence Against the Submission’s Falsehoods
Despite Hakim’s belated attempts to distance herself and the emerging questions surrounding Safi’s integrity, the overwhelming evidence continues to dismantle the core arguments of the 2021 submission:
- The ongoing Hazara genocide, meticulously documented for over a century and now formally recognized by the American Bar Association (2024), stands as irrefutable proof against the submission’s denial of ethnically targeted violence. The parallels with the Jewish Holocaust, as detailed in numerous analyses, further underscore the systematic nature and intent behind the atrocities.
- The myth of a unified "Afghan" identity, forcibly imposed and used to erase the distinct history and cultural identity of the Hazara, is a direct violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The Hazara’s historical sovereignty in Hazaristan before the colonial imposition of "Afghanistan" is well-documented.
- The role of British colonialism in arming and financing Pashtun tribes to perpetrate genocide in the late 19th century highlights the deep historical roots of the Hazara’s contemporary oppression, a context deliberately ignored by the submission.
- The submission’s pro-Pashtun nationalist agenda, thinly disguised as anti-Taliban sentiment, ultimately served to downplay the Taliban’s atrocities against the Hazara and reinforce Pashtun dominance. This directly undermines international efforts for accountability under international humanitarian law.
- The urgent case for Hazara justice, demanding international recognition of their stateless nationhood and their right to protection under the 1951 Refugee Convention, remains paramount in the face of ongoing persecution and displacement.
Furthermore, the recent and significant actions of the international community further expose the falsehoods embedded in the submission:
- The American Bar Association’s formal declaration of the Hazara genocide in August 2024 represents a landmark legal condemnation of the atrocities, directly contradicting the submission’s denial.
- The Parliament of Catalonia’s ongoing historical investigation into the Hazara genocide, in collaboration with Hazara communities and human rights activists across Europe, signifies a growing international commitment to recognizing this crime against humanity. This investigation builds upon global advocacy, including the powerful "Open Letter from the Poets World-wide to the Hazara."
Accountability Delayed, Justice Denied? The Public Evasion and Emerging Credibility Concerns Demand Unwavering Scrutiny
The pro-Taliban submission to the Australian Senate remains a deeply damaging document that actively sought to deny the Hazara genocide. Tamkin Hakim’s belated and now public attempt to distance herself from this submission is met with justifiable skepticism, further amplified by the serious questions now emerging regarding the business and academic background of her co-author, Atal Zahid Safi, as reported by The Age.
The international community, as evidenced by the ABA’s formal recognition and the investigation by the Catalan Parliament, is increasingly acknowledging the historical and ongoing atrocities against the Hazara people. Australia, and all those associated with the denialist submission, bear a responsibility to confront the truth publicly and unequivocally. The questions surrounding the professional integrity of one of the authors only strengthens the need for a complete rejection of this flawed and potentially disingenuous narrative. The pursuit of justice for the Hazara demands full transparency, genuine accountability from all involved, and unwavering scrutiny of any attempts to minimize or deny their suffering, especially when the credibility of those involved in such denial comes under increasing question.
Keywords: Hazara Genocide, Taliban, Australia, Senate Submission, Tamkin Hakim, Atal Zahid Safi, The Age Australia, Business Legitimacy, Academic Credentials, Denial, Accountability, Justice, Human Rights, International Law, American Bar Association, Catalan Parliament, Afghan Identity, Hazaristan, Refugee Convention, Historical Revisionism.
