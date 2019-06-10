U.S. Deal with Terrorist Increases Attacks on Civilians
Reading time: (Number of words: )
Kabul Press: While Pashtun representative of the U.S. Government is dealing peace with Pashtun Taliban, bloody attacks on civilians is increasing. In a more recent example, last night, terrorists attacked a wedding ceremony in Kabul and killed at least 98 innocent people including women and children. Over 182 were also injured. While Zalmay Khalilzad is dealing with terrorists in their common language, another Pashtun politician, so-called president Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai is releasing the rest of the captured terrorists.
Since 1993, and after great genocides of non-Pashtuns, and stabilization of Pashtun totalitarianism this country has never seen peace. That is why many non-Pashtun experts say a federal system or partitions is a long term solution to over one century conflict in so-called country Afghanistan.
Many non-Pashtuns say they want their Khorasan, Hazaristan, and Turkestan back.
Yesterday’s wedding hall bombing in #Kabul was an act of extreme depravity. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. No one should be subject to such an attack, least of all innocent children.
— John R. Bass (@USAmbKabul) August 18, 2019
Deeply shocked by tonight's #terrorattack on a wedding celebration in #Kabul, targetting civilians who try to live some normalcy in war torn #Afghanistan. This is more than terror, this is just insane! Our thoughts are w/ those affected, their families and friends.
— Peter Prügel (@GermanAmbAFG) August 18, 2019
To trust the Taliban to control Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other radical Islamist groups present in Afghanistan – as a replacement for a US counter-terrorism force – would be a bigger mistake than Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019