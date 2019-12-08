Afghan-Dutch War Criminal Promotes Ethnic Genocide Under ICC Eyes
Reading time: (Number of words: )
“To unify Afghanistan, Arian race should do more; Hazaras and Uzbeks are not Arians, if I were on power, I would rather order to eliminate their ethnic leaders and would force their women to marry Pashtun men.”
The statement above is neither from German Nazis nor from Italian Fascists of the WWII times but it’s by an Afghan war criminal of our time that lives in Holland and holds a Dutch citizenship.
There is no surprise that different groups of “victims of Genocides” and oppressed people of Afghanistan want to file a lawsuit against #Halim_Tanwir in European HR courts for his recent hate speech and killing order of ethnic leaders in Afghanistan addressed in a gathering of the Afghans in Koln city Germany, but the main surprise is that how he’d been able to deceive the #Dutch_Government for almost four decades to introduce himself as a democrat, liberal, educated and open-minded person. In reality he’s been a tribesman, a supporter of #fundamentalism and a #war_criminal in Afghanistan by longtime supporting of #Gulbudin_Hekmatyar who’s known as #Kabul_Butcher for his crimes against humanity during the 1990s in Kabul.
Based on article II commas (a), (b) e (c) and article III commas (b), (c) and (d) of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 260 A (III) on 9 December 1948 and entered on force on12 January 1951, Halim Tanwir would be considered guilty and punishable.
Born in Qalai Alimardan area of Kabul on 21st October 1952, Halim Tanwir had to flee from Kabul first to Pakistan, then India and then on 5th May 1982 he arrived in Holland where he got political asylum and then citizenship where he still resides as a Dutch Citizen as stated in his autobiography.
The worse part of the fact is that, Mr. Halim Tanwir lives in a country where ICC is located and he provokes Genocides and ethnic cleansing in Afghanistan, right under the eyes of ICC.
The investigative journalism suggest that there are serious accusations against him for his involvement in Afghan Civil War, support of war criminals during the 1980s and 1990s, money laundry under the name of helping Mujahedeen and money laundry in the recent years for the Iranian Government (Where he claims to have a PHD in Persian Literature from the Iranian Payam_e_Noor_University which is a Pro Sepah_e_Pasdaran Educational Institution in Iran), through his close relationship with the Iranian embassy in Kabul, and through his meetings with the Iranian Officials in Turkey and in Dubai for money laundry purpose after the US sanctions against Iran.
Apart from his recent hate speech in Köln Germany through which he promoted ethnic Genocide in Afghanistan (the videos of which is available online) the list of accusations against him is long and many Afghans and others in the Netherlands, Germany and other European countries as well as in the Americas, in the Oceana are getting prepared to file lawsuits in the relevant courts.
There are serious accusations against Halim Tanwir during 80s and 90s that need investigation
Fraudulent Activity:
He has been collecting money under the name of Mujahedeen through the years 1983-1990 from Turkish and other Muslim community mosques in Dutch cities a part of which has been contributed to the (Hezb-e-Islami-e-Afghanistan) a notorious fundamentalist armed party led by the Afghan war criminal Gulbudin Hekmatyar whose involvement in the Afghan civil war caused the destruction of Kabul from 1992-1994 and left at least 60,000 civilians killed.
Terrorism Support:
Halim Tanwir’s online Jihadist Propaganda Journal (Al-Badr) that promoted fundamentalism in Europe had radicalized the younger generation of Afghan Diaspora and other Dutch Muslim communities during the 1990s.
Participation in Civilian killing:
There are images that show his participation in the civil war, and there are people who claim to have video cassettes and photos of Halim Tanwir while killing civilian people in the Afghan civil war of early 1990s.
Espionage and National Betrayal Assumption:
He is accused of having strict ties with the secret services of Pakistan ISI which backs to the 80s and 90s and continues until today, thus he usually travels to Pakistan.
Fraudulent Activity:
He is also accused of using charity funds collected under the name of his journal Al-Badr and Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, for his own personal investment in properties in Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Dubai, while in the Netherlands he’s been living for long under social welfare scheme of the state.
He is accused of producing made-up and fake reports against hundreds of Afghan asylum seekers in the Netherlands who were statesmen during the pro-communist government in the late 80s and early 90s most of whose cases were being rejected from the Dutch Asylum System because of those fake reports, some of whom had been deported back to the war torn Afghanistan.
Espionage and National Betrayal Assumption:
He has been the main contact between the war criminal Hekmatyar and the Iranian Government when Hekmatyar was given asylum in Iran (1998-2002) during Taliban’s rule on Kabul, the role that Mr. Tanwir still continues to keep tied.
Accusations against Halim Tanwir during 2000s that need to be investigated
Physical violence:
He has attacked his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) by knife in 2001 and was in police custody for some days. The reason behind this attack was apparently reported “ideological intolerance”, his brother-in-law was open-minded and Halim Tanwir couldn’t tolerate him.
Money Laundry:
His involvement in Iranian money laundry through his relationship with the Iranian Embassy in Kabul that helped trafficking millions of USD from Afghanistan to an-under-sanction Iran.
Promoting Fundamentalism and collaborating with Terrorists:
During the years after the fall of the Taliban, he has been one of the voices of the Taliban while working in Ministry of Information and Culture, his collaboration with terrorists has resulted release of hundreds of dangerous Taliban and Hezb e Islami Terrorists from prisons.
Literary Theft:
Literary Theft from a book by the Iranian scholar/lecturer Dr. Abdul Karim Soroush, commentary on Rumi’s Mathnawi.
It’s now in the hand of #ICC and other HR Courts in the Netherlands and other European countries to evaluate under International Conventions and Laws the consequences of Halim Tanwir’s hate speech and promotion of Genocides in Afghanistan; the world is waiting.
the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 260 A (III) on 9 December 1948 and entered on force on 12 January 1951.
Hereby agree as hereinafter provided :
Article I
The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in
time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to
punish.
Article II
In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with
intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as
such:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its
physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
Article III
The following acts shall be punishable:
(a) Genocide;
(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;
(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;
(d) Attempt to commit genocide;
(e) Complicity in genocide.
https://www.un.org/en/genocide...
https://www.theguardian.com/wo...
https://www.npr.org/sections/p...
https://www.foxnews.com/world/...
https://www.livemint.com/Polit...
https://www.pri.org/tags/butcher-kabul
https://www.rferl.org/a/afghan...