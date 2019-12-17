How Pashtun Officials and Taliban Behave Against Women
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
The behave of Pashtun Taliban and officials against other ethnic groups, mainly the Hazara has been genocide, forced displacement and systematic discrimination.
The above picture that was taken from the governor’s office in Ghazni and the following video show how Pashtun officials and Taliban behave against women. Besides the darker days for non-Pashtuns, this is what the Pashtun politicians, such as Zalmay Khalilzad and Ghani Ahmadzai, offer women by dealing with the Taliban.