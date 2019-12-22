Pashtun Politician Was Accusing Hazara Enlightenment Movement While Cooperating Closely With Iran
Kabul Press: Now, after several years of accusing the Hazara Enlightenment Movement as a movement backed by the Iranian government, Pashtun politician Hanif Atmar reveals in his Farsi twitting that he himself had a close tie with the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani who was targeted by American drones on 3 January 2020. Atmar calls Soleimani as a martyr.
بمناسبت شهادت سردار قاسم #سلیمانی مراتب همدردی و تسلیت خود را به خانواده شادروان، دولت و ملت برادر جمهوری اسلامی #ایران ابراز نموده و از ایزد متعال برایشان بهشت برین استدعا می کنم. ٣/١
— Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) January 3, 2020
In 2016, when the Hazara Enlightenment Movement was running protests against systematic discrimination in so-called country Afghanistan, Atmar was contacting ambassadors of western countries accusing the Hazara movement as a movement backed by the Iranian government. Several Kabul Press sources have confirmed that Atmar, as National Security Adviser tried to make it impossible for the Hazara civil movement to gain support from western countries.
- Hazara Protest Isolated by Pashtunist Government and Targeted by Pashtun Terrorists
In April 2019, Shah Hussain Murtazawi from the office of Ghani Ahmadzai also wrote in a Facebook post that “Atmar only by one sentence that Iran is behind this movement, made all embassies silent.”
On 23 July 2016, when the Hazara movement had a peaceful protest in Kabul against systematic discrimination, the Pashtunist government of Ghani Ahmadzai isolated first the rally in Deh Mazang square by blocking roads, then Pashtun terrorists killed and injured at least 400 Hazara activists in a twin bombing.
- CIA top-secret declassified document as an example of such false accusations
A Hazara activist says, “for decades, while Pashtun terrorist groups such as Taliban were/are massacring the Hazara, and Pashtun governments were/are discriminating the rights of Hazara, Pashtun politicians and agents have also made such false accusations in order to make impossible any respectful communication of the Hazara with the international community.” The activist points out a CIA top-secret declassified document as an example of such false accusations. In that document, Asif Mohseni, a well-known Pashtun warlord, is introduced as a Hazara and a follower of Khomeini.
An Uzbek journalist says, “Pashtun politicians play a double game with the international community and a dirty game with the Hazara to put them in a week position. They play the same kind of games against Uzbeks” The activist points out the secret financial support of Pashtun leader Hamid Karzai from Iran, the enjoy of Pashtun warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar from Iranian’s hospitality, and the link of Pashtun terrorist leader Mullah Mansoor with Iran.
