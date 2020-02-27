Thousands Shared a Picture Containing the Flag of Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun
Equal Rights for All Ethnic Groups
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press: A picture designed by Jafar Rezai titled “Equal Rights for All Ethnic Groups,” containing the flag of the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun/Afghan shared and circulated by thousands of users in social media including Facebook. Many commented that three centuries of the Pashtun rule on non-Pashtun, dictatorship, fraud, terrorism, and systematic crimes is enough.