Thousands Shared a Picture Containing the Flag of Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun

Javascript is disabled in your browser. Some features of this tool will be inactive ...

Kabul Press: A picture designed by Jafar Rezai titled “Equal Rights for All Ethnic Groups,” containing the flag of the Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun/Afghan shared and circulated by thousands of users in social media including Facebook. Many commented that three centuries of the Pashtun rule on non-Pashtun, dictatorship, fraud, terrorism, and systematic crimes is enough.