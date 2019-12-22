Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Hazaragi/Persian

So-Called Election: Ghani Ahmadzai Is Riding Fraud

So-Called Election: Ghani Ahmadzai Is Riding Fraud

A Cartoon
Khaliq Alizada
Wednesday 26 February 2020

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Khaliq Alizada

