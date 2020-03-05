Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Human Rights > The Bravest Women in So-Called Country Afghanistan and Women Rights (...)

The Bravest Women in So-Called Country Afghanistan and Women Rights Business

Kabul Press - News
Sunday 8 March 2020

Reading time: (Number of words: )

Kabul Press: In the last two decades, the international community spent a considerable amount of dollars on improving the situation of women in so-called country Afghanistan. This made it possible for many to grab opportunities and run a business called Women Rights Business. When there is financial support, they are women rights activists, and when there is not, then they switch to other businesses, such as good government and reconstruction. Since in Afghanistan as one of the most corrupt countries in the world, the government, the official financial institutions, and the relationship with international donors are controlled by mostly Pashtuns, activists of other ethnic groups not only didn’t have much chance to enjoy the support of the international community but also ignored, and in some cases targeted by the officials and terrorist groups such as the Taliban.
Here are some pictures of the bravest women in so-called country Afghanistan, fighting on the ground not only for women’s rights but also to stop genocide and systematic discrimination.













Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Kabul Press - News

View online :
loading...
loading...

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Afghanistan: ICC Appeals Chamber authorises the opening of an investigation

Thursday 5 March 2020 , Kabul Press - News

Zalmay Khalilzad, 24 Years Lobbying for Terrorists to Keep Pashtuns in Power

Wednesday 26 February 2020 , Kabul Press - News

US-Taliban Deal: The Rule of Pashtuns on Non-Pashtuns Is Enough

Tuesday 25 February 2020 , Kabul Press - News

loading...

Lastests

Taliban Attack on Hazara, Daesh Is Another Name for Pashtun-Taliban

Saturday 7 March 2020 , Kabul Press - News

I Have Passed Through Viruses Even More Dangerous Than Corona

Saturday 7 March 2020 , Shamsuddin Mohammadi

Afghan Terrorists After US-Terrorist Peace Deal

Saturday 7 March 2020 , Khaliq Alizada

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans