The Bravest Women in So-Called Country Afghanistan and Women Rights Business
Kabul Press: In the last two decades, the international community spent a considerable amount of dollars on improving the situation of women in so-called country Afghanistan. This made it possible for many to grab opportunities and run a business called Women Rights Business. When there is financial support, they are women rights activists, and when there is not, then they switch to other businesses, such as good government and reconstruction. Since in Afghanistan as one of the most corrupt countries in the world, the government, the official financial institutions, and the relationship with international donors are controlled by mostly Pashtuns, activists of other ethnic groups not only didn’t have much chance to enjoy the support of the international community but also ignored, and in some cases targeted by the officials and terrorist groups such as the Taliban.
Here are some pictures of the bravest women in so-called country Afghanistan, fighting on the ground not only for women’s rights but also to stop genocide and systematic discrimination.