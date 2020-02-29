Zai President in Kabul Circus and the Reaction of People
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
What Ghani says officially is significantly different than what he is doing in real action. In his real action, Ghani Ahmadzai is a great supporter of the Taliban. So far, he released thousands of jailed Taliban, and, based on the interest of Pashtuns against non-Pashtuns, he made systematic discrimination official.
After yesterday’s Kabul circus, many people in social media reacted to Ghani Ahmadzai’s body action by posting a photoshopped picture comparing him to a Taliban suicide-bomber.