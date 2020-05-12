Five Hazara Burned Alive by Pashtun Taliban
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press: A few hours after several twits of Taliban lobbier Zalmai Khalilzad in defense of the Taliban, this terrorist group captured, tortured, and burned alive five young Hazaras in Qyāq Valley of Ghazni, Hazaristan.
Taliban acts as the military arm of Pashtunism.
A few days ago, Tuesday 12 May 2020, the same group coverage under the name of Daesh attacked a hospital in the Hazara populated area of Kabul and killed at least 26, including newborn babies and their mothers.