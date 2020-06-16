Kabul Press

Home > English > Human Rights > Ethnic cleansing in Afghanistan

Ethnic cleansing in Afghanistan

Shamsuddin Mohammadi
Thursday 30 July 2020

Over the last several centuries, ethnic cleansing by Afghan rulers has been intensely ongoing. Identities in Afghanistan are extinct. Sometimes they are forced to change their identities. Some have disappeared by force in the course of times.

The Nuristanis of the country were forced to change their religious identity. The Jews of Afghanistan, one of the most peaceful communities in the country, have left their country in the last four or five decades.

According to reports, there is now one Jew left in Afghanistan living under the shadow of fears and intimidation.

The Hindu believers of Afghanistan, who have been one of the most peaceful communities in Afghanistan; Today they are in danger of complete extinction.

Ethnic cleansing against the Hazaras has been intensely continuing since the time of Amir Abdul Rahman Khan. This ethnic cleansing has taken many forms, up to mass killings. 62% of the Hazara people have gone to the brink of extinction. The tyranny of the rulers forced most Hazaras to migrate en masse to settle in Pakistan, Iran, Australia, Canada and Europe. These migrations/escapes is still continuing.

Shamsuddin Mohammadi

