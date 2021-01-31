Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Opinion > Ten Facts That Biden, Harris, Blinken and Austin Should Know About (...)

Ten Facts That Biden, Harris, Blinken and Austin Should Know About So-Called Afghanistan

Kabul Press - News
Sunday 21 March 2021

Reading time: (Number of words: )

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

1. Taliban and other terrorist groups raised among Pashtun tribes act as the military arms of Pashtunism, and their main policy is to invade non-Pashtuns’ land. Their popular slogan is Tajiks to Tajikistan, Uzbek to Uzbekistan, Turkmen to Turkmenistan, and Hazara to goristan/graveyard.

2. It is over a century of war in the so-called country Afghanistan, but the western politicians and media like to say four decades, since the Soviet invasion.

3. Pashtun dictator Abdurrahman has signed the Durand line agreement to accepted this line as the official border of the so-called country Afghanistan and British-India (Pakistan) in 1983. This happened after the genocide of the Hazara and Nuristanis. Pashtun tribes do not recognize this border now, and at the same time, they respect Abdurrahman as he could kill over 63% of the Hazara population and invade most parts of their land.

4. Selling and buying Pashtun suicide bombers is a big market in tribal areas of the so-called country Afghanistan and Pakistan.

5. Pashtun tribes produce the biggest part of the world’s poppy, and a big part of this drug business goes to the Taliban. There is no any intention by the Pashtunist government to stop this business.

6. The Pashtunist government of Afghanistan and officials such as Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, Hanif Atmar, and Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai are Taliban’s supporters based on their common ethnic affiliation.

7. The government of Afghanistan is illegal and is the result of fraud and the US and UK interventions.

8. The story of the majority and minority in Afghanistan is fake. There is no reliable statistic nor national census.

9. Afghan and Afghanistan can not be identity and name for most people and their country. Most people have Dari as their native language, the word Afghan means cry in Dari. Awgho, Awghan or Afghan is another name for Pashtun ethnic group.

10. Many people believe in the Partition of the so-called country Afghanistan or a federal system.

See More:

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Kabul Press - News

View online :

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

The Political Aspects of APTTA

Sunday 31 January 2021 , Dr. Hussain Yasa

How the Taliban Chose the Bullet Over the Ballot?

Saturday 7 November 2020 , Dr. Hussain Yasa

Ethnics of So-called Afghanistan: State Department and False Information

Tuesday 16 June 2020 , Kamran Mir Hazar

Lastests

Hazaristan: So-Called Afghan National Police and Army as Ethnic-Militias to Maintain the Ethnic-Dominance

Saturday 20 March 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Terrorism Triangle: Ghani Ahmadzai, Ghani Baradar and Zalmay Khalilzad

Wednesday 3 February 2021 , Lalai

Behsud, Maidan, Attacks on Hazara and Hazaristan to Realize Terrorist Goals

Friday 29 January 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans