Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan are Safer Than Afghanistan for the World

Kabul Press: still, after a century that the name Afghanistan appeared on the maps, it is not widely accepted by all ethnic groups of so-called country Afghanistan. In the same way, “Afghan” does not also represent the identity of all people. Both Afghan and Afghanistan are two sources of conflict besides other sources, such as the Pashtunization/ Afghanization, the rule of one ethnic on non-Pashtuns, ethnic cleansing, and systematic discrimination. That is why, in recent years, other ethnic groups, including the Hazara, Uzbek, Turkmen, and Tajik, are raising their flags, and react against regulations that falsify their identity as Afghan.

While Afghanistan reminds the world of terrorism, drag, Taliban, human rights violation and corruption, Hazaristan, South Turkestan and Khorasan remind the world of art, literature, and civilization.