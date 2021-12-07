Taliban Fire on the Buddhas of Hazaristan in Bamyan
The war of the Pashtun Taliban against non-Pashtuns particularly the Hazara does not end. In recent months, they have killed many Hazara and displaced many by force.
Kabul Press: A video circulated on social media shows that the Taliban are firing on the Buddhas of Hazaristan in Bamyan. The radial and terrorist group with ethnocentric plans based on the interest of Pashtuns has returned to power after pro-Taliban, including Hamdullah Mohib, Hanif Atmar, and Ghani Ahmadzai, handed over the control of the country.
The Taliban’s firing on the remains of historical Buddhas of Hazaristan in Bamyan is happening years after the group destroyed them completely in March 2001. The destruction of Buddhas of Hazaristan has been considered as cultural genocide besides genocide and forced displacement of the Hazara by Pashtun Taliban.
According to an open letter of the poets worldwide, “destroying Hazara history and promoting an inaccurate, demeaning history of their culture have been further strategies, in addition to violent crimes. For example, in March 2001, the Taliban notoriously destroyed the ancient Buddha sculptures of Bamyan which were principal symbols of Hazara history and culture and one of the most popular masterpieces of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. Such is the history of two centuries of crimes against the Hazara, and from which they still suffer”.