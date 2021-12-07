Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Human Rights > Taliban Displace Hazara and Uzbek by Force to Settle Pashtuns on Their (...)

Taliban Displace Hazara and Uzbek by Force to Settle Pashtuns on Their Lands

Kabul Press - News
Tuesday 30 November 2021

Reading time: (Number of words: )

Kabul Press: Reports from the so-called country Afghanistan indicates that the terrorist group Taliban are displacing non-Pashtuns from their lands and settling Pashtuns from Pakistan on their lands. Several videos circulated on social media show the Taliban are looting and burning the Hazara and Uzbek homes in Daykundi, Kandahar, Baghlan, Ghazni, Maidan, and Jawzjan to force them to flee.
The Taliban is a terrorist group primarily formed and dominated by Pashtuns. They use Islam to accelerate the ethnic plans to invade the lands of non-Pashtuns.

Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Kabul Press - News

View online :

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

IP Plans

IP Plans
Domain Registration, Shared Web Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server And Server Management, WordPress and SPIP Theme Development
Get Started

In the Same Section

Hazara Refugees: UNHCR Ignores Them, Indonesian Authority Censor

Tuesday 7 December 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Taliban Fire on the Buddhas of Hazaristan in Bamyan

Thursday 25 November 2021 , Kabul Press - News

An Appeal to the World Concerning the Dire Situation of the Hazara Ethnic Group in Afghanistan

Tuesday 23 November 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Lastests

Ethnocentric Approach of Karzai, Ahmadzai and Taliban Governments

Sunday 31 October 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Can Afghan Cricket Team Formed by Players of One Ethnic Be Considered National?

Wednesday 27 October 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Taliban Suicide Bombers in Power: Which Country Will Recognize Terrorists First?

Wednesday 27 October 2021 , Kabul Press - News

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans