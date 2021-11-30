Hazara Refugees: UNHCR Ignores Them, Indonesian Authority Censor
The Hazara are one of the most persecuted people in the world, facing systematic crimes including genocide, forced displacement, and discrimination by Afghani/Pashtun regimes including the Taliban.
Photos by Javed Aazra, Hussain Nadiri, and Ahmad Faiyazi
Kabul Press: Thousands of Hazara asylum seekers and refugees are protesting for weeks, asking for their fundamental human rights, including to right to work and educate; if the Indonesian government does not let to access their rights, then UNHCR should present their cases for settlement in the safe third countries. Hazara asylum seekers and refugees say that the Indonesian government refuses their rights after several years, and UHCR ignores them. On the other side, the Indonesian government also censors the Hazara and pushes the Indonesian media to not cover the news related to the Hazara protests and the rights of the Hazara refugees and asylum seekers.
