Women Against Single Gender and Single Ethnic Government of Suicide Bombers

Women Against Single Gender and Single Ethnic Government of Suicide Bombers

Thursday 16 December 2021

Kabul Press: The government of suicide bombers consisting of one gender and one ethnic, the Pashtuns, does not represent non-Pashtuns, nor the Pashtuns. With a medieval mindset, taking from the Pashtun tradition called Pashtunwali, and radical interpretation of Islam, the Taliban are back to power with the help of tie-wearing Taliban such as Ghani Ahmadzai, Hanif Atmar, Hamid Karzai, Zalmai Khalilzad, and Masoom Stanekzai to maintain the control of one ethnic over the faith of other, including the Hazara, Tajik and Uzbek.
Democracy, election, comprehensive census, and respecting people’s rights do not guarantee the ethnic hegemony that the Taliban represents, as democracy reveals the emptiness of the self-defined ethnic majority, and therefore the power and the rule of one ethnic over the others.

