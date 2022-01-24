Wearing Hijab in Oslo: Rina Amiri Was Influenced by the Taliban
Kabul Press: Influenced by the Taliban, Rina Amiri, the U.S. Special Envoy for Women in so-called Afghanistan, wore Hijab in Oslo during the meeting with members of that terrorist organization. Many people criticized Amiri on social media and considered her hijab a weakness that questions her ability to be the voice of the women and an advocate to protect women’s rights. If the terrorist group Taliban can influence the U.S. Special Envoy for Women, Amiri, in Oslo, they can easily jail women and force them burqa inside Afghanistan.