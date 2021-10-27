Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Hazaragi/Persian

Azra Jafari, the First Female Mayor in Afghanistan

Azra Jafari, the First Female Mayor in Afghanistan

Born in 1978, Nili, Hazaristan
Kabul Press - News
Wednesday 24 August 2022

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Recently, fake news is circulating among politicians in different countries that Zarifa Ghafari is the first female mayor in so-called Afghanistan. Zarifa Ghafari was mayor in Maidan Shahr from November 2019 to August 2021. However, a long time before, Hazara activist Azra Jafari was mayor in Nili, Hazaristan, from December 2008 to January 2014.

Kabul Press - News

