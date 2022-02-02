Kabul: Bloody Attack of the Pashtunist-Terrorist Groups on Hazara Killed and Injured 60 Pupils
Reading time: (Number of words: )
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Kabul Press: A new bloody attack carried out by Pashtunist terrorist groups in the west of Kabul killed and injured at least 60 Hazara pupils, including girls. Similar attacks by Pashtun Taliban suicide bombers in recent years killed thousands of the Hazara pupils inside schools and education centers. Depending on the circumstances, the terrorists carry out the attacks under the name of the Taliban, Daesh, Kochi, or another terrorist group. In all cases, the aim is to lead Pashtun nationalism and maintain the power of the rule of Pashtuns on the majority of non-Pashtuns, including the Hazara, Uzbek, and Tajik. Since August 2021, when the liberal Pashtun nationalists such as Ghabi Ahmadzai handed the power to their suicide bombers, the bloody attacks and forced displacement of non-Pashtuns have significantly increased.
The government of the Taliban suicide bombers consists of only one ethnicity, the Pashtuns, and one gender, the male.
The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear. 1/2
— Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker (@USAmbKabul) September 30, 2022
ایالات متحده حمله امروز را که در مرکز عالی آموزشی کاج رخ داد ، به شدت محکوم می کند . هدف قرار دادن صنف درسی پر از دانش آموزان که مصروف امتحان باشند، یک عمل شرم آور است . همه دانش آموزان باید بتوانند تا در یک فضای آرام و بدون ترس و حراس به تحصیل خویش دامه دهند.
— Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker (@USAmbKabul) September 30, 2022
“Girls and boys were studying inside a huge classroom, they were separated by a mandatory curtain Taliban had imposed. Girls are among the victims. The class was packed.” A member of the Kaaj Higher Educational center tells me.
— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022
قصه هزاره ها در افغانستان در طول تاریخ کشتار، قتل و حذف بوده است. pic.twitter.com/y2VuXQqN62
— Saleha Soadat (@SalehaSoadat) September 30, 2022