Kabul Press

کابل پرس خبری، تحلیلی و انتقادی
Login
Hazaragi/Persian

Home > English > Human Rights > Hazara Worldwide Protest: Stop Hazara Genocide

Hazara Worldwide Protest: Stop Hazara Genocide

Kabul Press - News
Monday 3 October 2022

Reading time: (Number of words: )

Kabul Press: despite the direct threats of the Pashtun Taliban, many Hazara, particularly Hazara women, demonstrated in Hazaristan and many cities, including Kabul, Mazar I sharif, and Herat.
In the other part of the world, Hazara activists and Hazara organizations called for demonstrations worldwide to raise awareness about the human rights situation of the Hazara, asking the world community, including the United Nations Security Council, to prevent the Hazara genocide based on the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
The genocide acts mentioned in the second article of the Genocide Convention are those committed against the Hazara.
“Article II
In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with
intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as
such:
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its
physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

The Hazara are the native inhabitant of their homeland Hazaristan. They have rooted in their land for thousands of years and played vital roles in creating and maintaining civilization. “Starting from the 19th century, the Hazara of Hazaristan faced continuous, systematic crimes, including genocide, slavery, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement. They were once the largest ethnic group in their country. Their territory, Hazaristan, was expanded from the very south to the north and from the east to the west (Bellew, 1880, pp. 113-117; Minority Rights, 2015). While the systematic crimes against the Hazara continued in the 19th century, and tens of thousands of Pashtun tribesmen (Thames Star, 1892; Waikato Times, 1892) backed and armed by the British colonial officers were attacking and invading the Hazara Dai-s from Kandahar in the south of Hazaristan (Poets World-wide, 2017; Temirkhanov, 1980, pp. 259-260), the name Afghanistan appeared on the maps (Vivien de St Martin, 1825). In the last decade of the 19th century, over fifty percent of the Hazara population, including almost all Hazara leaders and their families, massacred (Poets World-wide, 2017, p. 257; Temirkhanov, 1980)”.

Hazara Protest in Bamyan, Hazaristan
Hazara Protest in Hanover, Germany
Hazara protest in Arizona
Hazara Protest in Mazar-i-Sharif
Kabul Press in Twitter
Kabul Press in Facebook

Kabul Press - News

View online :

Any message or comments?

pre-moderation

This forum is moderated before publication: your contribution will only appear after being validated by an administrator.

Who are you?
Log in
Your post

To create paragraphs, just leave blank lines.

In the Same Section

#StopHazaraGenocide

Sunday 2 October 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Kabul: Protest of Hazara Women Against Hazara Genocide

Saturday 1 October 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Kabul: Bloody Attack of the Pashtunist-Terrorist Groups on Hazara Killed and Injured 60 Pupils

Friday 30 September 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Lastests

Hazara Victims of the Taliban Terrorist-Pashtunist Attack

Friday 30 September 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Azra Jafari, the First Female Mayor in Afghanistan

Wednesday 24 August 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Open Letter from the Turkic People of Afghanistan to International Community, Intergovernmental, and Nongovernmental Organizations

Friday 8 July 2022 , Kabul Press - News

Protest

Munich: Protest Against Afghan Nazism and Fascism

Sunday 22 December 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Munich Security Conference: Protest Against Talibanization, Pathanization, One-ethnic State, Ethnic Cleansing and Systematic Discrimination

Monday 18 February 2019 , Ghafur Sedaghat

Search in Kabul Press

IP Plans | آی پی پلنز

Hosted and Developed by IP Plans