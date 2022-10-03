Millions of Tweets to Stop Hazara Genocide
Kabul Press:
Hazara cyberactivists, together with activists across the globe, are tweeting #StopHazaraGenocide. So far, the hashtag has become a trend in several countries, including the so-called Afghanistan, where the ongoing genocide is happening. The Twitter storm started after the latest genocide attack in the west of Kabul, Dasht-e-Barchi, killing dozens of the Hazara students, primarily females in an education center called Kaaj, who stood against the anti-women and anti-Hazara rules of the terrorist group Taliban.
Most of the time, the propaganda machine of the Taliban group and its ethno-nationalist supporters do not take responsibility, and they do blame ISIS, another terrorist group that has many members and supporters among the Taliban.
The genocide of the Hazara people has a long history and roots, back to the 19th century. According to an open letter from hundreds of internationally recognized poets, “in the 19th century, during the rule of Afghan Dost Mohammad Khan, The Hazara, made up about 67% of their country’s population. However, many Hazara faced forced displacement during this period. At the end of the century, Afghan king, Abdurrahman Khan, with British support, planned the genocide of the Hazara. More than 62% were killed, thousands were sold as slaves and many parts of the Hazara’s lands had been invaded. After these crimes, in this area, the name Afghanistan appeared on maps.”
The same open letter highlights that “the entire 20th-century history has been marked by killings of Hazaras and systematic discrimination against them.”
While the hashtag #StopHazaraGenocide has become a trend in several countries and cyberactivists are still tweeting, Hazara women inside Hazaristan and some cities like Kabul, Mazar I Sharif, and Herat hold rallied the cause of stopping the long-term and ongoing genocide of the Hazara. Many also protested in countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, and Pakistan, and Hazara organizations also planned other protests for the coming days.