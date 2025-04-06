Hazara Genocide Denial: Exposing the Pro-Taliban Submission to Australia
How a Flawed Report Whitewashes Atrocities and Distorts Historical Truth
Introduction: A Dangerous Distortion of Facts
A submission to the Australian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade References Committee, authored by Sayed Amin, Zoe Safi, Naseer Shafaq, Tamkin Hakim, Raz Mohammad, and Atal Zahid Safi, is not merely an academic exercise, it is a deliberate and insidious attempt to falsify history, whitewash Taliban crimes, and systematically ignore the ongoing genocide of the Hazara stateless nation. By presenting a pro-Pashtun ethno-nationalist political agenda cloaked in the guise of objective analysis, the authors engage in pernicious historical revisionism that risks legitimizing a regime directly responsible for mass killings, ethnic cleansing, and a draconian gender and ethnic apartheid. This act of historical manipulation violates the core principles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which mandates the recognition and condemnation of such atrocities to prevent their recurrence, ensuring that states act to protect vulnerable groups from systematic extermination.
This investigation exposes the submission’s five key falsehoods, fortified by irrefutable historical records, authoritative legal findings, compelling survivor testimonies, and documented international reports, including the powerful testimonies from "An Open Letter from the Poets World-wide to the Hazara," reports detailing the Kuchi-Taliban coalition’s terror, the landmark resolution by the American Bar Association (ABA), the detailed analysis from "From Awareness to Action: Addressing the Roots of the Hazara Genocide," the significant developments in the Catalan Parliament, the critical historical context provided by "Ten facts about so-called country Afghanistan," the striking parallels drawn between the Hazara Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust, and the evidence of ongoing ethnic apartheid detailed in "The Hazara Genocide and Ethnic Apartheid: The Ongoing Plight in Hazaristan." We will also examine these atrocities through an intersectional lens, highlighting how the Hazara’s experiences are shaped by the convergence of ethnicity, religion, gender, and social class, leading to compounded marginalization and violence. Furthermore, we will analyze how the authors employ the anatomy of oppression to invert victim and perpetrator roles and utilize the fictional concept of a unified "Afghan" identity to erase Hazara distinctiveness. We will also examine instances of political manipulation, such as the actions of Pashtun politicians like Hanif Atmar, who falsely accused the Hazara Enlightenment Movement of Iranian backing while maintaining close ties with Iranian figures like Qasem Soleimani. Additionally, the role of Zalmay Khalilzad in supporting Pashtun dominance and his interactions with the Taliban will be analyzed, highlighting the complex web of political interests that perpetuate Hazara persecution.
1. The Ongoing Hazara Genocide – Unmasking how the report deliberately ignores centuries of meticulously documented systematic extermination, drawing parallels to the systemic violence of the Jewish Holocaust and the ongoing reality of ethnic apartheid, a clear violation of the Genocide Convention. The Genocide Convention is critical as it establishes the legal framework to define, prevent, and punish genocide, ensuring that states are held accountable for failing to protect populations from targeted extermination.
2. The Myth of "Afghan" Identity – Exposing how the term was forcibly imposed through violent subjugation to obliterate distinct Hazara history and cultural identity, an act of cultural erasure that directly contravenes the principles of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. This convention is essential as it obligates states to eliminate racial discrimination in all forms, promoting equality and preventing the erasure of distinct cultural identities.
3. British Colonialism’s Role – Detailing how imperial Britain strategically armed and financed Pashtun tribes to execute a calculated genocide, highlighting the historical roots of contemporary oppression and the ongoing legacy of colonial violence. Understanding this historical context is crucial to addressing the systemic nature of the Hazara genocide, as it reveals the long-term impact of external support for oppressive regimes.
4. The Submission’s Pashtun Nationalist Agenda (Disguised as Anti-Taliban) – Analyzing why its recommendations fundamentally reward and legitimize war criminals and their atrocities, directly undermining international efforts to hold perpetrators accountable under international humanitarian law. Upholding international humanitarian law is vital to ensure that those responsible for atrocities are brought to justice, deterring future crimes and promoting a culture of accountability.
5. The Case for Hazara Justice – Articulating why the international community must unequivocally recognize their stateless nationhood and demand accountability, emphasizing the Hazara’s right to protection under the 1951 Refugee Convention and related protocols. The Refugee Convention is fundamental in protecting individuals fleeing persecution, ensuring that they receive safe haven and access to basic rights, thereby preventing further victimization.
The overwhelming evidence unequivocally proves this submission is not just flawed—it is complicit in the silencing of a people facing extermination.
The Hazara Genocide: A 140-Year Campaign of Extermination
A. The 1890s: How Afghanistan Was Built on Genocide and Mass Murder
The submission completely erases the founding genocide of modern Afghanistan, a deliberate act of historical erasure that violates the fundamental principles of truth and justice.
Fact 1: Hazaristan Was a Sovereign Nation
Before colonization, the Hazara ruled Hazaristan, a well-documented territory spanning:
- From Kabul to Herat (East to West)
- From Kandahar to Balkh (South to North)
British officer Henry Walter Bellew (1834–1892) recorded:
"The Hazara country is the richest and most populous region of Central Asia."
Fact 2: The 1891–1893 Genocide
Under Pashtun king Abdur Rahman Khan, backed by British weapons and funding, the Hazara faced:
- 63% population extermination, a figure that highlights the sheer scale of the genocide and meets the definition of genocide in the Genocide Convention. This convention defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.
- Mass enslavement (thousands sold in Kabul markets), a clear violation of human rights and a crime against humanity. Enslavement violates fundamental human rights principles, including the right to freedom and dignity.
- Land confiscation (given to Pashtun nomads, or Kuchis), an act of dispossession that constitutes ethnic cleansing and a violation of property rights. Land confiscation as a tool of ethnic cleansing disrupts communities and violates the right to property, contributing to the systematic destruction of a group.
This was not a "tribal conflict"—it was state-directed ethnic cleansing to create a Pashtun-dominated Afghanistan. This exemplifies the anatomy of oppression, where a dominant group (Pashtuns) used state power and external support (British) to systematically eliminate a targeted group (Hazara). The anatomy of oppression theory explains how dominant groups use power structures to maintain control and eliminate marginalized groups, highlighting the systemic nature of violence and discrimination.
B. The 20th–21st Century: Continuing the Genocide
The submission falsely claims "all ethnicities suffered equally." This is a key tactic in the anatomy of oppression: to minimize or deny the unique suffering of the targeted group. The data says otherwise, as detailed in "An Open Letter from the Poets World-wide to the Hazara," reports detailing the Kuchi-Taliban coalition’s terror, the recent ABA resolution, the "Broken Frame, Shattered Glass" report, the Catalan Parliament’s investigation, the information about the continued Pashtun aggression, the parallels to the Jewish Holocaust, and the systemic oppression detailed in "The Hazara Genocide and Ethnic Apartheid":
- The 1993 Afshar Massacre (Kabul): Mujahideen forces slaughtered thousands of Hazara civilians, an act of targeted violence that meets the definition of genocide.
- Documented atrocities: Women raped and burned alive, highlighting gendered violence within genocide, a crime against humanity. Gender-based violence is a tool of genocide, aimed at destroying the social fabric of a community.
- Children were bayoneted in their homes, an act of extreme cruelty that underscores the intent to destroy the Hazara community.
- The 1998 Taliban Genocide (Mazar-i-Sharif): 10,000+ Hazaras executed in three days, a mass killing that constitutes genocide.
- Mass graves still being uncovered, highlighting the ongoing nature of the atrocities.
- The 2001 Buddha Destruction (Bamiyan)
- The Taliban dynamited old statues, an act of cultural genocide aimed at erasing Hazara and Hazaristan heritage.
- Not just religious vandalism, a deliberate erasure of Hazara heritage and identity. Cultural genocide is the deliberate destruction of a group’s cultural heritage.
2021–Present: Taliban 2.0
- Massacres in Daikundi, Ghazni, Kabul (e.g., Kaj school bombing), ongoing acts of genocide.
- Forced displacement of Hazara villages, a form of ethnic cleansing.
- Ban on Shia practices and Hazara-language media, acts of cultural and religious persecution.
- Relentless attacks by Kuchi Pashtuns, supported by the Taliban, involving looting, environmental destruction, and land occupation, aimed at displacing Hazara democracy advocates.
- Horrifying brutality described by survivors in Daykundi, Oruzgan, Sar-e Pol, Ghazni, Baghlan, and Bamyan, including homes looted and properties burned.
- Senseless destruction of trees, critical for livelihoods and the environment.
- Persistent pattern of targeted violence, as noted by the ABA, including the massacres under Abdur Rahman Khan, the 1993 Afshar Massacre, and the 1998 Mazar-i Sharif Massacre.
- Ongoing attacks by ISIS-K and Taliban.
- Hazara refugees make up more than 50% of the total refugee population.
- The attack in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, which targeted Hazara students at Kaaj educational center, highlighting the targeting of education, a key component in social mobility and thus a key element of intersectional oppression. Intersectional oppression theory highlights how multiple forms of discrimination intersect to create unique experiences of marginalization.
- Taliban and other terrorist groups, raised among Pashtun tribes, act as the military arm of Pashtunism, with their slogan being "Hazara to goristan/graveyard."
- This is part of over a century of war, not just four decades, as often portrayed.
- The systemic violence, discrimination, and persecution faced by the Hazara people, including massacres, forced displacement, and targeted killings, mirrors the organized violence inflicted upon Jews during the Holocaust. The comparison to the Holocaust highlights the scale and systematic nature of the Hazara genocide.
- The involvement of Kochi Pashtuns in atrocities against Hazara people, similar to the roles played by various actors in the Holocaust, highlights the diverse instruments of systematic violence.
- The Taliban’s actions, including mass killings, abductions, and forced conversions, fall within the definition of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
- Forced displacement, intimidation, violence, land confiscation, and the disruption of the social fabric are systematically used to uproot Hazara communities.
- Hazaras face discrimination in education, employment, political representation, cultural and religious practices, freedom of movement, healthcare, and land ownership.
Legal Verdict: The American Bar Association (2024) has formally declared this an ongoing genocide, reinforcing the legal basis for international intervention.
The Submission’s Dangerous Omissions
A. Erasing Hazara Persecution
The authors:
- Blame "warlords" but ignore that the Taliban are the worst warlords, a deliberate attempt to deflect responsibility from the primary perpetrators.
- Attack Hazara advocacy as "biased" while ignoring:
-* As a result of systematic crimes including genocide, Hazara make up over 50% of refugees (UNHCR), highlighting their vulnerability and need for protection under the 1951 Refugee Convention. The Refugee Convention ensures that those fleeing persecution receive international protection.
-* Yet received less than 2% of government jobs under the so-called republic goverment, reflecting systemic discrimination based on ethnicity and religion, impacting economic opportunity, a violation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. This convention mandates states to eliminate racial discrimination in employment and other areas.
-* Also, as evidenced by the case of Hanif Atmar, Pashtun politicians have historically engaged in false accusations against Hazara movements, labeling them as Iranian proxies to undermine their credibility with the international community. This tactic, exemplified by Atmar’s actions against the Hazara Enlightenment Movement, demonstrates a pattern of political manipulation aimed at isolating and discrediting Hazara voices.
B. The "Pashtun Victimhood" Myth
The submission claims Pashtuns suffered most. This is a deliberate attempt to invert victim and perpetrator roles, a key element of oppressive narratives. Reality:
- 80% of development aid went to Pashtun regions (World Bank), highlighting the systemic economic marginalization of the Hazara.
- Hazara areas received <2% (Open Letter from World Poets, 2017), demonstrating the deliberate neglect of Hazara communities.
- Hazara soldiers were used as cannon fodder on the frontlines, an act of exploitation that highlights their vulnerability.
- The fact that the story of the majority and minority in Afghanistan is fake, as there is no reliable statistic or national census, is used to erase the specific plight of the Hazara.
- Moreover, the influence of figures like Zalmay Khalilzad, who have consistently supported Pashtun dominance, has further marginalized non-Pashtun groups, including the Hazara. Khalilzad’s actions, such as his support for the Taliban and his dismissal of their atrocities, illustrate how political interests can perpetuate ethnic discrimination.
The Submission’s Pashtun Nationalist Agenda (Disguised as Anti-Taliban)
- The authors, while presenting an anti-Taliban stance, advocate for policies that ultimately reinforce Pashtun dominance, mirroring the Taliban and Kuchi agenda. This includes:
-* Downplaying the Taliban’s gender apartheid, which bans girls’ education and violates fundamental human rights.
-* Minimizing the severity of the Taliban’s state-sponsored violence, including public executions of protesters.
-* Obscuring the Taliban’s ongoing genocide against the Hazara, including acts of cultural genocide.
-* Ignoring the Taliban’s active support of Kuchi land grabs, which forcibly displace Hazara communities and facilitate Pashtun settlement.
This approach, despite its anti-Taliban veneer, effectively serves the goals of Pashtun nationalism, which underpins both the Taliban and Kuchi actions. It disregards international humanitarian law and the illegitimacy of the current Afghanistan government, which resulted from fraud and foreign intervention. Furthermore, the historical and ongoing relationships between figures like Zalmay Khalilzad and various Pashtun factions, including the Taliban, demonstrate how these political networks perpetuate the oppression of non-Pashtun groups, raising serious concerns about the integrity of efforts to address the Hazara genocide.
The Case for Hazara Justice
Global Voices for Justice
Hazara activists risked their lives
- To document Taliban atrocities, providing crucial evidence for international legal proceedings.
- Run secret schools for girls, defying Taliban’s gender apartheid and upholding the right to education.
- Campaign for genocide recognition, seeking international accountability and justice.
American Bar Association (2024)
Formally declared the Hazara genocide, urging:
- Sanctions on Taliban leaders, to hold them accountable for their crimes under international law.
- Protection for Hazara refugees, in accordance with the 1951 Refugee Convention.
Open Letter from World Poets (2017)
Signed by 500+ intellectuals, comparing Hazara persecution to:
- South African apartheid, highlighting the systemic nature of discrimination and segregation.
- The Holocaust, drawing a parallel to the scale and intent of extermination.
- This global condemnation underscores the severity and historical parallels of the Hazara genocide, advocating for international recognition and action. The comparison to the Jewish Holocaust is particularly significant, as it highlights the systematic and intentional nature of the violence against the Hazara, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further atrocities. The anatomy of oppression is evident in the Taliban’s systematic denial of Hazara rights and their attempts to erase Hazara history and identity.
The intersectional lens is crucial here. Hazara women and girls face compounded discrimination due to their ethnicity, religion, and gender. They are often denied education, subjected to forced marriages, and face extreme violence. This intersectional oppression makes them particularly vulnerable and requires targeted interventions.
Economic marginalization is another key aspect. Hazaras are systematically excluded from economic opportunities, denied access to land, and face discrimination in employment. This economic vulnerability exacerbates their plight and makes them more susceptible to violence and exploitation. The targeting of education, as seen in attacks on schools like the Kaaj educational center, is a deliberate attempt to undermine Hazara social mobility and perpetuate their marginalization.
What Australia Must Do
- Reject this submission as Taliban propaganda, recognizing its role in denying genocide and whitewashing atrocities.
- Recognize the Hazara genocide officially, acknowledging the historical and ongoing crimes against the Hazara people.
- Prioritize Hazara refugees for asylum, providing safe haven in accordance with the 1951 Refugee Convention.
- Sanction Taliban leaders under Magnitsky laws, holding them accountable for human rights abuses.
- Investigate Kuchi land grabs as ethnic cleansing, addressing the systematic displacement of Hazara communities.
- Acknowledge and condemn the political manipulation by pro-Taliban in Australia and figures like Hanif Atmar and Zalmay Khalilzad, who have undermined efforts to address the Hazara genocide.
Australia, as a signatory to the Genocide Convention and other human rights treaties, has a legal and moral obligation to act. This includes supporting international efforts to hold the Taliban accountable, providing protection to Hazara refugees, and advocating for the rights of the Hazara people on the international stage.
Conclusion: Will Australia Stand With Genocide Victims—Or Their Killers?
This submission is not just biased—it is a weapon of erasure. By:
- Denying genocide.
- Equating victims with perpetrators.
- Pushing Taliban normalization.
It echoes the rhetoric of mass murderers.
The Hazara have waited 140 years for justice. The world is watching, will Australia side with truth, or complicity?
