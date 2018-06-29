Kabul Press: News, Discussion and Criticism


Bamyan, Hazaristan, a Photo Story of Dombra Festival


Friday 29 June 2018

All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]

Here is Bamyan, Hazaristan. The Hazara still face systematic crimes such as discrimination by the Pashtunist government and genocide by terrorist groups including Pashtun Taliban, Kuchi and Daesh. In March 2001, Pashtun Taliban destroyed the ancient Buddha sculptures of Bamyan which were principal symbols of Hazara history and culture, and one of the most popular masterpieces of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. However, the Hazara try their best to preserve their colorful culture and history.






















