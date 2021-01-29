Hazaristan: So-Called Afghan National Police and Army as Ethnic-Militias to Maintain the Ethnic-Dominance
Transferring war to Hazaristan!
In recent years Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, as two prominent supporters of the terrorist group Taliban transferred war from South and east to the northern parts of so-called Afghanistan. Mainly, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai uses the so-called national police and army as ethnic militias to target anti-Taliban groups established among non-Pashtuns. The plan is to transfer the war to Hazaristan by targeting Hazara anti-terrorist groups, those who have organized themselves against Pashtun Taliban, Kochis, and Daesh.
The international community has spent billions of dollars in so-called Afghanistan and sent tens of thousands of soldiers to defeat terrorism and bring democracy. However, on the other side, Karzai and Ghani Ahmadzai were/are undermining the process of democracy by following the ethnic-dominance plans, and increasing corruption, and fraud.
