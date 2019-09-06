Kabul Press

Pashtun Taliban Abducted and Beheaded a Hazara Human Rights Defender

Pashtun Taliban Abducted and Beheaded a Hazara Human Rights Defender

Friday 6 September 2019

Kabul Press: Pashtun Taliban abducted and executed human rights defender Abdul Samad Amiri in Jalriz, while he was traveling from Kabul to Ghor, Hazaristan.
On September 5, Shaharzad Akbar, the head of the Human Rights Commission tweeted that we received the extremely shocking news this morning that he was shot last night.
Yesterday, Amnesty International released a letter condemning the execution of Abdul Samad Amiri. Amnesty says: “This brutal act is a war crime. Even as the Taliban claims to be pursuing peace, it continues to kill people in the most gruesome way. Abdul Samad Amiri devoted his life to standing up for the rights of others, those who have no one else to speak for them. Our thoughts are with Abdul Samad’s family and his brave colleagues at the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

In last years, Jalriz has become a dead pass for the Hazara passengers. Taliban and Pashtuns who settled in Jalriz kidnap the Hazara passengers, loot them and then kill them. The Pashtuns who settled on non-Pashtuns land are popular as Naqelin. They have a long history in cooperation with the Taliban. According to Afghanistan Justice Project, in August 1998, Naqeling were also involved in Hazara massacre in Mazar-i Sharif. On August 8, 1998, Taliban forces entered the city of Mazar-i Sharif. Over the next week, Taliban troops summarily executed at least 2,000 people, most of them non-combatants.

