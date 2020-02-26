Hazaristan Winter and Skiing in Bamyan, Hazaristan
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Suffering systematic discrimination and the attacks of the Taliban, the winter of Hazaristan brings skiing opportunities for one of the most persecuted indigenous peoples, the Hazara.
