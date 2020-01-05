US-Terrorist Deal: At Least 27 Hazara Killed by Pashtun Taliban
Kabul Press: a few days after US peace deal with Taliban, attack on Hazara gathering in Kabul killed at least 27 and injured at least 55, including children and women. Like previous attacks of the Taliban on the Hazara, the terrorist Pashtunist-nationalist group denied their involvement in the attack. However, several NDS sources confirm that the Taliban carried today’s attack.
We strongly condemn today’s vicious attack against Afghans commemorating the anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari’s assassination. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims & thank the Afghan security forces for swift response. We stand with Afghanistan for peace.
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) March 6, 2020
