US-Terrorist Deal: At Least 27 Hazara Killed by Pashtun Taliban

Javascript is disabled in your browser. Some features of this tool will be inactive ...

Kabul Press: a few days after US peace deal with Taliban, attack on Hazara gathering in Kabul killed at least 27 and injured at least 55, including children and women. Like previous attacks of the Taliban on the Hazara, the terrorist Pashtunist-nationalist group denied their involvement in the attack. However, several NDS sources confirm that the Taliban carried today’s attack.