A good news indeed when we hear that finally the Pashtun, as one of the major ethnic groups in Afghanistan are tending towards civil movements instead of cheering up for insurgency in the south of Afghanistan. Lately they have rallied for peace in Hilmand, a province which has been the main base of the Taliban and their richest center of Narco-economics in the last twenty years; this province is a long suffered one, for bloodshed and insecurity.
It’s good and surprising news but this (...)
Home > English > Human Rights > Hazara Genocide Continues, Pashtun Terrorists Cover their Crimes Under the (...)
Hazara Genocide Continues, Pashtun Terrorists Cover their Crimes Under the Name of Daesh
Sunday 22 April 2018
All the versions of this article: [English] [فارسى]
Today, a registration center for upcoming parliamentary election in west of Kabul targeted by Pashtun suicide bombers, over 60 Hazara were killed and at least 122 injured.
Pashtun terrorists and their supporters inside so-called government cover the #HazaraGenocide under the name of #Daesh/ISIS/IS.
It is obvious that the Pashtunist government is behind the attack. The government tries to reduce the Hazara vote by fraud and threatening the Hazara by suicide bombers.
In last two parliamentary elections, the Hazara candidates from Kabul were elected by obtaining the highest number of votes.
Home > English > Human Rights > Hazara Genocide Continues, Pashtun Terrorists Cover their Crimes Under the (...)