Intersectionality: From American Black Movements to Yellow Uprising of the Hazara in Hazaristan

References

Ali, F. (2016). Experiences of Female Victims of Faith-Based Violence in Pakistan. In Faith-Based Violence and Deobandi Militancy in Pakistan (pp. 163-185): Springer.

Alizada, N. (2019). "Am I What You See?" Unaccompanied Afghans in the Swedish media and their integration prospects.

Analytica, O. US-Taliban deal a long way from securing Afghan peace. Emerald Expert Briefings(oxan-db).

Bak, M. (2019). Corruption in Afghanistan and the role of development assistance: JSTOR.

Bellew, H. W. (1880). Races of Afghanistan. London: Trubner and CO. W. Thacker and CO.

Botfield, J. R., Newman, C. E., & Zwi, A. B. (2018). Engaging migrant and refugee young people with sexual health care: Does generation matter more than culture? Sexuality Research and Social Policy, 15(4), 398-408.

Carbado, D. W., Crenshaw, K. W., Mays, V. M., & Tomlinson, B. (2013). Intersectionality: Mapping the movements of a theory. Du Bois review: social science research on race, 10(2), 303-312.

Council of Sunni Hazara (2016, 2016). شورای سراسری هزاره اهل سنت افغانستان [Facebook]. Retrieved

Crenshaw, K. (1990). Mapping the margins: Intersectionality, identity politics, and violence against women of color. Stan. L. Rev., 43, 1241.

Das, R., & Upadhyai, P. (2019). Investigating the West Eurasian ancestry of Pakistani Hazaras. J Genet, 98(2), 1-10. doi:10.1007/s12041-019-1093-2

Dobson, J. E. (2019a). Can an Algorithm Be Disturbed? In: University of Illinois Press.

Dobson, J. E. (2019b). Digital Historicism and the Historicity of Digital Texts. In: University of Illinois Press.

Farhang, M. S. (1988). افغانستان در پنج قرن اخیر. Virginia: Ihsanullah Mayar.

Gary, S. (2008). Traces of a DISTANT PAST. Sci Am, 299(1), 56-63. doi:10.1038/scientificamerican0708-56

Hawke’s Bay Herald. (1893). INDIA. Hawke’s Bay Herald, p. 2. Retrieved from https://paperspast.natlib.govt...

Human Rights Watch. (1998). Afghanistan: The Massacre in Mazar-I Sharif: Human Rights Watch.

Kamminga, J. (2019). States simply do not care: The failure of international securitisation of drug control in Afghanistan. International Journal of Drug Policy, 68, 3-8.

Katib Hazārah, F. M. (2016). The History of Afghanistan: Fayz Muhammad Katib Hazarah’s Siraj Al-tawarikh (R. McChesney & M. M. Khorrami, Trans. Vol. 3): Brill.

Lewis, M. W. (Producer). (2011, 11.11.2020). The Complex and Contentious Issue of Afghan Identity. GeoCurrents. Retrieved from https://www.geocurrents.info/p...

Li, J. Z., Absher, D. M., Tang, H., Southwick, A. M., Casto, A. M., Ramachandran, S., . . . Myers, R. M. (2008). Worldwide Human Relationships Inferred from Genome-Wide Patterns of Variation. Science, 319(5866), 1100-1104. doi:10.1126/science.1153717

Mandell, L. (2019). Gender and Cultural Analytics: Finding or Making Stereotypes? In (pp. 3): University of Minnesota Press.

Minority Rights, G. I. (Producer). (2015, 06 19). Hazaras. Retrieved from https://minorityrights.org/min...

Mir Hazar, K. (2020). Sensur i Afghanistan. Unpublished, Bergen: Morgana Press.

Poets World-wide (Producer). (2017, 03 21). An Open Letter from the Poets World-wide to the Hazara, Civil and Human Rights Organizations, Immigration Authorities, and World Leaders. Hazara Rights. Retrieved from http://hazararights.com/spip.p...

Potharaju, J. (2018). Intersectionality of Dual Identities: Afghani Hazara Women. Retrieved from https://www.researchgate.net/p...

Raofi, W. (2018). National Identity Crisis Threatens Afghanistan Peace. Retrieved from https://tolonews.com/opinion/n...

Safiya Umoja, N. (2019). Toward a Critical Black Digital Humanities. In (pp. 27): University of Minnesota Press.

Santos, M. H. d. C., & Teixeira, U. T. (2013). The essential role of democracy in the Bush Doctrine: the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. Revista Brasileira de Política Internacional, 56(2), 131-156.

Shariati, H. (2018). کتاب:‌ هزاره‌های اهل سنت» افغانستان. Retrieved from کتاب:‌«هزاره‌های اهل سنت» افغانستان

Snowden, S. (2018). Marginalised belonging: Unaccompanied, undocumented Hazara youth navigating political and emotional belonging in Sweden.

Temirkhanov, L. (1980). تاریخ ملی هزاره (A. Toghyan, Trans.). Quetta: تنظیم نسل نو هزاره.

Thames Star. (1892). THE HAZARA REVOLT. Thames Star, p. 2. Retrieved from https://paperspast.natlib.govt...

Vivien de St Martin, L. (Cartographer). (1825). Carte Generale du Royaume de Perse et du Royaume de Caboul ou Afghanistan. Par L. Vivien, Geographe. Grave par Giraldon Bovinet. 1825. A Paris. Chez Menard et Desenne, Libraires Rue Git le Coeur, No. 8. [Atlas Map]. Retrieved from https://www.davidrumsey.com/lu...

Waikato Times. (1892). AFGHANISTAN. Waikato Times, p. 3. Retrieved from https://paperspast.natlib.govt...

Yale MacMillan Center. (2018). Conference discusses emerging identities in Afghanistan. Retrieved from https://iranianstudies.macmill...

Yuval-Davis, N., Anthias, F., & Kofman, E. (2005). Secure borders and safe haven and the gendered politics of belonging: Beyond social cohesion. Ethnic and Racial Studies, 28(3), 513-535. doi:10.1080/0141987042000337867

Zabriskie, P. (2008). Hazaras: Afghanistan’s Outsiders. National Geographic.