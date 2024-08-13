Nobel Peace Prize for the Hazara Stateless Nation: Victims of Genocide
Kabul Press?— As the world awaits the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates for 2024, a significant number of nominations have been submitted for Hazara movements and activists. These individuals and groups have tirelessly fought for peace, human rights, and the recognition of the Hazara community, a native and stateless nation facing severe persecution and discrimination for over a century.
The Hazara community, primarily residing in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has endured a long and tragic history of violence, displacement, and systematic discrimination. Their struggle for survival and their unwavering pursuit of peace make them worthy candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Since the 19th century, the Hazara people have faced a litany of human rights abuses, including:
• Genocide: Many experts, including the American Bar Association and Genocide Watch, have accused the Hazara of facing ongoing genocide. This includes targeted killings, forced displacement, and cultural erasure.
• Forced Displacement: The Hazara have been forcibly displaced from their native land, Hazaristan, which was historically described by Henry Walter Bellew as extending "from the border of Kabul and Ghazni to those of Herat in one direction and from the vicinity of Kandahar to that of Balkh in the other." These borders are well-known as the Hazara country in many sources. The displacement of the Hazara from their homeland has led to widespread suffering and the loss of their cultural heritage.
• Invasion of Hazaristan: The Hazara homeland, Hazaristan, has been invaded and occupied by various foreign powers throughout history. This has led to significant loss of life and destruction of infrastructure. During the invasion of Hazaristan by Pashtun tribes, the Hazara were forced to work on their own land under the oppressive rule of the invaders, reminiscent of genocide.
• Cultural Genocide: The Hazara have faced cultural genocide, including the destruction of their historical and cultural heritage. One of the most notable examples of this is the destruction of the Hazara Buddhas of Bamiyan by the Pashtun Taliban in 2001.
• Slavery: The Hazara have faced a long history of slavery, both within so-called Afghanistan and in neighboring regions. In the 19th century, thousands of Hazara were enslaved by Pashtun rulers and sold to other countries.
The Hazara population was once significantly larger, constituting nearly two-thirds of the total population of their country before the 19th century. During the attacks of Pashtun tribes of 1891-93, led by Pashtun ruler Amir Abdur Rahman Khan and baked by Britain, more than half of the Hazaras were massacred, forced to flee, or taken into slavery. This genocide was carried out by Pashtun tribes, contributing to the dramatic decline of the Hazara population.
The Hazara, as a stateless nation, face unique vulnerabilities due to their marginalized status. Their ethnic identity as a distinct group, coupled with their rich cultural and historical heritage, exacerbates the dangers they face. Their location in regions with ongoing conflict further complicates their situation, making them particularly vulnerable to violence and discrimination.
Under the Taliban regime, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Hazara community continues to suffer from systematic crimes, including genocide, forced displacement, and invasion of Hazara home. The Taliban’s discriminatory policies have led to a significant increase in violence against the Hazara, including targeted killings, bombings, and forced displacement.
Despite these ongoing atrocities, the Hazara community has shown remarkable resilience and determination. The movements and activists nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize have played a crucial role in advocating for their rights, raising awareness of their plight, and working towards a more just and equitable society.
Their efforts have included:
• Human rights advocacy: They have documented the atrocities committed against the Hazara community, exposing the perpetrators and demanding accountability.
• Peace initiatives: They have participated in peace talks and negotiations, striving to find lasting solutions to the conflicts affecting the region.
• Community development: They have worked to improve the lives of Hazara people through education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.
In an open letter to the world, released on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, poets from around the globe expressed their solidarity with the Hazara people and called for an end to the ongoing crimes against them. The letter highlights the systematic nature of the persecution faced by the Hazara, including genocide, slavery, forced displacement, discrimination, and the invasion of their homeland. The poets urge the international community to take action to protect the Hazara and ensure their rights are respected.
The letter details the specific crimes committed against the Hazara, such as:
• Ignoring demands for basic rights and equal treatment
• Attacks on peaceful Hazara protests
• Oppressive actions by the government against the Hazara Enlightenment movement
• Using terrorists to obstruct Hazara travel
• Organizing war crimes
• Allowing attacks on Hazara villagers
• Allowing organized attacks on Hazara activists, artists, and writers
• Systematic discrimination against the Hazara in public institutions and governmental offices
• Marginalization of the Hazara by depriving them of fulfilling careers
• Driving frustrated and hopeless young Hazara to drug addiction
• Allocating less than 2% of the national budget to Hazara areas
• Posting of Hazara soldiers and officers to the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan
• Afghan government agreements with Western countries for forced deportation targeting primarily Hazara asylum seekers
The letter also emphasizes the historical context of the persecution of the Hazara, noting that the crimes against them have continued for centuries. In the 19th century, the Hazara were subjected to genocide, slavery, and forced displacement under the rule of Pashtun Dost Mohammad Khan and Abdurrahman Khan.
The poets call on the international community to take action to protect the Hazara and ensure their rights are respected. They urge civil and human rights organizations to monitor the situation, document the crimes, raise awareness, and put pressure on governments to end the persecution. They also call on immigration authorities to grant asylum to Hazara refugees and on world leaders to recognize the Hazara genocide and take steps to stop the crimes against them.
In a significant step forward, the American Bar Association has adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide against the Hazara in so-called Afghanistan and calling for action to stop and prevent further atrocities. The resolution urges governments to recognize the genocide, promote justice and accountability, and strengthen frameworks for preventing mass atrocities. This resolution strengthens the international community’s commitment to protecting the Hazara and holding perpetrators accountable.
The Hazara Enlightenment Movement has been a crucial force in the Hazara community’s struggle for justice and equality. This movement has played a vital role in raising awareness of the Hazara’s plight, advocating for their rights, and promoting education and cultural preservation.
Despite facing systematic targeting by the Afghan/Pashtun government and terrorist groups, Hazara schools have remained steadfast in their commitment to providing education to Hazara students. These schools have often been attacked and destroyed, but the Hazara community has shown remarkable resilience in rebuilding them and continuing their educational pursuits.
Hazara students have faced numerous challenges, including discrimination, threats, and violence. However, they have persevered in their pursuit of education, recognizing its importance for their future and the future of their community.
By recognizing the Hazara movements and activists with the Nobel Peace Prize, the international community would send a powerful message of solidarity and support. It would also highlight the importance of protecting minorities and ensuring that their voices are heard. Furthermore, awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the Hazara community would not only recognize their suffering and resilience but also support the recognition and prevention of the Hazara genocide. This global recognition would raise awareness of the ongoing atrocities faced by the Hazara and put pressure on the international community to take action to protect them.
As the world awaits the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize winners, it is hoped that the Hazara community’s struggle for peace and justice will be acknowledged and rewarded.
The recognition and prevention of the Hazara genocide are crucial for ensuring the protection of human rights and the promotion of justice. The Genocide Convention, a multilateral treaty that defines genocide and outlines obligations for states to prevent, punish, and investigate acts of genocide, is a key instrument in addressing such atrocities. The International Criminal Court (ICC) also plays a crucial role in investigating and prosecuting individuals suspected of committing genocide and other crimes against humanity.
